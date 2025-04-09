Vinny Guadagnino tells Kayla Nicole the ‘ship has sailed’ for them dating

Vinny Guadagnino seemingly shot his shot when it comes to dating Kayla Nicole.

Kayla, a media personality, wellness brand founder, and ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, appeared on Vinny’s Something Went Wrong Podcast. They discussed “trying to link up” in the past.

According to Vinny, she’s never in New York for too long. Kayla said he’s “always running” when she asks what he’s up to.

Kayla mentioned that she’s very “spur of the moment” when hanging out, so she texts people when she finishes working on something to see who’s free.

However, she also said she realized that Vinny is a “planner” regarding his scheduled events.

According to her, it’s just “not her style” to plan things. She said she even texted someone 20 minutes before landing in Miami, Florida, about getting together because of her spontaneity.

Vinny claims ‘the ship has sailed’ on him and Kayla dating

In Vinny’s latest podcast, he claims that having Kayla there for an hour was the “closest thing to a date” he’ll ever have with her.

At one point in their conversation, Vinny said he receives a lot of comments suggesting he’s “gay” because nobody ever sees him out with a woman. However, he said, despite having been out with some “baddies,” he doesn’t get photographed or media attention.

Kayla said she could “vouch” for the Jersey Shore that he’s at least “tried.”

“I don’t want to say our ship has sailed, because there never was a ship,” Vinny told her.

“It was the Titanic,” she joked, before confirming that “there was no ship.”

“The ship of even asking you to dinner,” Vinny explained.

“I would so go to dinner,” Kayla replied, suggesting that there might be a connection.

“I would go to dinner because you’re cool people. It’s a good vibe. It’s a good time,” she told him.

Kayla dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs star has moved on to dating superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Based on their podcast remarks, Kayla and Vinny could get together for dinner, but who knows if things will go beyond that.

Fans had mixed reactions to Vinny and Kayla dating

In the Instagram comments for Vinny’s podcast clip with Kayla, fans shared their feedback about the potential couple.

“I think these two are beautiful together I hope they’re optimistic,” one commenter wrote.

Another said “they don’t need to date. He seems nice but goofy .. she don’t need anymore goofy (TK). She needs to find a man that match her beauty ,height and intellect.”

Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

“Huge Downgradeee omg Kayla,” another individual wrote.

One fan said, “Still lowkey hoping for a Vingalina type love dreams are free @angelinamtv.”

Vinny has previously discussed finding the right person for him with his Jersey Shore castmates.

As mentioned, he is among the few single cast members from MTV’s show and the Family Vacation spinoff.

Another is main castmate, Angelina Pivarnick, who broke off her engagement after a troubled relationship with Vinny Tortorella, aka “Vinny 2.0.”

Angelina has issues she’s admittedly working on as she tries to find the true love of her life. Vinny likely has issues he’s working out, although he may view his attempts at stand-up comedy as his therapy.

Nonetheless, many fans favor the MTV stars becoming a couple, possibly because their flirtations have appeared in Jersey Shore episodes.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.