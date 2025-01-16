Angelina Pivarnick gives Jason Tartick update at Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion will shed light on various topics involving the cast’s drama and life occurrences during Season 7.

Angelina Pivarnick will likely be under the spotlight often due to her relationship issues throughout the season.

She had several instances where she appeared interested in other men despite being engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

One of those men was Jason Tartick. The Bachelorette alum participated in a celebrity charity sports event in Las Vegas, Nevada, that included Angelina’s castmate, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

During the cast’s trip to watch that event, castmates felt Angelina flirted with Jason and called her out.

That resulted in a heated argument between her and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is also part of the upcoming reunion.

Angelina reveals her and Jason’s situation at the Family Vacation reunion

At the reunion, host Justina Valentine asked Angelina bout her status with Jason Tartick, and Angelina claimed they weren’t in touch anymore.

“I don’t have any problems with him. I just- We don’t…yeah,” she told Justina.

When asked about Angelina’s comment that Jason had slid in the DMs, the Jersey Shore star said it was a “long time ago,” and they were “always just friends.”

“I thought it was funny how he just threw the ball. I’m like a flirt by nature, and like, [my fiance] is a flirt as well. We both knew that getting into the relationship,” she said.

Justin asked Angelina’s castmate, Vinny Guadagnino, what it might mean if he threw a ball to a woman at a game like Jason did to Angelina.

Vinny indicated it would mean he was “definitely” interested in intercourse with that woman.

As viewers saw during the episode involving Jason, Snooki and Angelina argued at the Las Vegas event. Their verbal altercation included Angelina claiming she would sue Snooki’s stylist, Joey Camasta, for his remarks about Tartick.

At the reunion, Snooki mentioned some of the “red flags” she heard about Jason, including that he’s a “fame whore” and “just wanted to get on the show.” She said she was trying to caution Angelina he might not have the best intentions.

Angelina said, “A lot of people are fame whores” and are trying to get on the MTV show.

“But enough about your boyfriend,” Vinny joked, although nobody else in the room picked up on it.

Angelina’s fiance claimed she cheated on him with many men

While MTV filmed the reunion weeks ago, much has happened off the reality TV show. That includes Angelina’s domestic assault incident at her home, for which she originally received five charges.

Her fiance was home when the incident occurred, but it’s unclear if he was the victim.

She pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge with a conditional dismissal. Angelina must complete specific probation requirements. If she completes those requirements, the court system will expunge the charge from her record.

The prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss four other charges against Angelina based on a request from the victim in the incident.

In addition, it’s believed that Angelina and Tortorella called off their engagement. In the past several weeks, Tortorella claimed that Angelina cheated on him with multiple men and might try to “gaslight” him about that happening.

It’s unlikely that these topics will come up at the reunion because of when MTV’s Jersey Shore filmed it.

However, Angelina might share an update about where she and Vinny 2.0 stand as of the reunion’s filming since the final episodes of the Family Vacation season featured their relationship issues.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 reunion airs on Wednesday, January 16 at 8/7c on MTV.