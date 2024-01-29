Jason Tartick interested in The Bachelor role after Kaitlyn Bristowe split

Would Bachelor Nation want more of Jason Tartick on our screens?

If he has his way, that might happen.

We first met Jason on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

He came in third place, heading home in Week 9 when Becca sent Jason packing after Hometowns and right before Fantasy Suites.

Jason went on to find love with Kaitlyn Bristowe, also from Bachelor Nation, while they didn’t meet on any of the shows.

Instead, they met while taping her Off the Vine podcast, and hit it off. Things didn’t go as planned, though. Despite getting engaged, the popular couple split last summer.

Now, Jason Tartick is throwing out hints about The Bachelor

Jason Tartick might feel oversaturated when it comes to Bachelor Nation stars, but, in reality, he’s only been on one show – The Bachelorette.

Now, he’s throwing his hat in the ring for a possible Bachelor run as he’s making it known that if offered, he’d definitely take the lead role.

“I think I’m probably too old. I think, you know, 35 for a Bachelor is kind of old,” Jason said while musing about becoming The Bachelor lead on his Trading Secrets podcast.

He continued, “Of course, I would consider it. I don’t think they’re coming to my door, let’s just say that.”

Jason seems to forget that four Bachelor leads were older than him when they took on the role – Arie Luyendyk Jr., Nick Viall, Brad Womack, and Byron Velvick. So if he’s not cast as the next Bachelor star, it’s likely not because of his age.

Kaitlyn Bristowe spotted out with Zac Clark again after Jason Tartick split

While Jason is ruminating about finding love on a Bachelor Nation show, his ex, Kaitlyn Bristowe, seems to have already found love in Bachelor Nation again.

While she’s not come out with an official relationship announcement — and has come out to blast the rumors — Kaitlyn has been spotted out twice now looking more than chummy with her former Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams’ ex, Zac Clark.

Zac won Tayshia’s season after she took over following Clare Crawley’s quitting the show to pursue Dale Moss.

Tayshia and Zac got engaged in 2020 on The Bachelorette finale and announced their split in November 2021.

So far, we still don’t have confirmation from Kaitlyn or Zac that anything romantic is going on, though it’s looking pretty suspicious.

Likewise, Tayshia hasn’t said anything about the possible Bachelor Nation romance between her friend and ex-fiance.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.