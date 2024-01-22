Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark spotted together in NYC after claims she cheated on Jason Tartick

Things are heating up between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark, as the new couple was recently spotted in NYC dancing the night away.

The new Bachelor Nation couple has been trying to play coy about their romance since the rumors started swirling a few weeks ago, but the photos and videos are proof enough.

It’s been a messy start for the new couple, and Kaitlyn is now getting bashed online amid their budding relationship.

Only months ago, she and Jason Tartick ended their engagement after four years together.

A blind item recently claimed that Kaitlyn and Zac’s relationship started while she was still with Jason, but The Bachelorette star lashed out at the accusation in a lengthy series of posts on her Instagram Story.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As if the new relationship was salacious enough, it gets even more entangled since Zac is the ex-fiance of her friend, Taysia Adams.

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark were spotted getting flirty in NYC

If Kaitlyn and Zac are trying to hide their romance, they’re not doing a very good job, because the couple was recently spotted again.

A video of the pair was posted on Instagram by @bachelornations.scoop, and it showed them at a party in NYC dancing up a storm.

The clip showed Zac in a white t-shirt and cap with his back toward whoever was recording.

However, we got a good view of Kaitlyn, clad in a stylish black and white sweater as she held Zac’s hand while they danced and chatted.

At one point Kaitlyn wrapped her arms around his neck as Zac held her tightly and gave her a little spin.

Bachelor Nation fans don’t think this romance will last

Bachelor Nation fans have been blasting Kaitlyn for moving on too quickly after her split from Jason, and for choosing to hook up with her friend’s ex.

However, there’s another reason why people are not shipping this budding romance, and it has to do with her and Zac’s conflicting lifestyles.

“How would this work? She drinks non stop, and he’s a recovering drug addict 😟,” reasoned one commenter.

“Don’t really see how this will last .. he’s a recovered drug addict & she’s an alcoholic. Doesn’t seem like a good match,” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “Zac doesn’t drink and Kaitlyn heavy drink. Doesn’t match.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Another person noted, “She drinks a lot and he doesn’t that would be a big no for me.”

Are you shipping this new romance between Kaitlyn and Zac? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.