Kaitlyn Bristowe hits back at rumors she cheated on Jason Tartick after she’s spotted with Zac Clark

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t amused after rumors started circulating that she cheated on her ex-fiance, Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Stories with a string of posts taking aim at the allegations.

Kaitlyn and Jason broke up in August 2023, calling off their engagement just months before they were to get married.

The pair have been civil, at best, since the split and never did explain why they called it quits.

Instead, we were told that they “have both not made each other a priority,” with Kaitlyn denying that “anything bad happened.”

Kaitlyn and Jason even live down the street from each other and still share custody of their dogs.

But now, a shady blind item is stirring up rumors about some possible infidelity, and it didn’t help matters when Kaitlyn was spotted with another Bachelor Nation alum.

Kaitlyn claps back at recent rumors

In her latest responses, which spanned several Instagram Stories, Kaitlyn admitted that she’s not used to the hate she gets from Bachelor Nation and that “your words hurt.”

She continued to call out those talking about her for starting their year in the gossip and even reminded them that they don’t know her.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is defending herself against recent claims. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn went on in the lengthy message to shame her shamers and let them know that while their opinions hurt her feelings, she was not taking them and that they didn’t even know what they were talking about.

Kaitlyn Bristowe responds again after New Year’s Day hate. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

In another response to the hate coming her way, Kaitlyn wrote, “Y’all wanna feel big loud and important but you are small minded and sad. Thank you to everyone who is kind of my platform. Love you guys. You the real ones.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Then, in another post, she wrote, “I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your

Then, Kaitlyn shared a blurred-out screenshot of a DM she received and suggested that maybe the haters should “donate blood.”

Kaitlyn has some suggestions for those in her DMs. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Here’s why Bachelor Nation is talking about Kaitlyn Bristowe

Last month, Deux Moi shared an “unverified” blind item claiming that romance was brewing between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adam’s ex-fiance, Zac Clark — and that it may have started prior to her split from Jason Tartick.

The “clues” are listed in the third slide of the @bachelornation.scoop post shared below. The first photo shows Kaitlyn and Zac looking very friendly during a Bachelor Nation New Year’s Eve party.

The gossipy share is captioned, “Zac Clark (Tayshias F1) was at KB’s New Year’s party last night. 👀 Looks like those rumors that started on Deux Moi are likely true! All the receipts and speculation posted on subs!”

It’s not clear what is true and what is not, but the chatter definitely has Kaitlyn Bristowe angry and lashing out.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.