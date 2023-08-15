Kaitlyn Bristowe says Jason Tartick lives ‘down the street’ after split

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s split hasn’t exactly been a shock for Bachelor Nation.

In fact, it had been rumored for weeks before they finally went public with a joint statement about ending their engagement.

The Bachelorette fans pointed out prior to their confirmation that Kaitlyn and Jason weren’t posting anything on social media together — a big deal for this former couple, who used to share many aspects of their lives together.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Kaitlyn has been talking about the breakup a lot.

Most recently, she spilled even more tea about the split on her Off the Vine podcast.

While talking about the split, she shared that Jason has already moved out but that he didn’t go far. He actually moved right “down the street” from where she lives in Nashville, which is a great thing because they have vowed to share custody of their dogs.

Kaitlyn still has a lot of love for Jason

Kaitlyn’s latest podcast episode featured her close friend and stylist to the stars, Lo VonRumpf.

Naturally, they started talking about Kaitlyn’s recent breakup, which is going so well that one might ask why they split in the first place.

During the chat, Kaitlyn shared that she’s “never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason” and that they broke up simply because they stopped making each other a priority.

Kaitlyn explained, “I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens.”

She also sounded a bit annoyed by those who are dropping into Jason’s DMs, trying to create drama for them with a Team Kaitlyn vs. Team Jason scenario.

Kaitlyn also made it clear that she doesn’t know if this split is forever but did say that it was “the necessary move for us right now” and that they’re both really sad about it.

Kaitlyn Bristowe says never say never

It seems like not much has changed in the week since Kaitlyn spoke to TMZ at LAX.

At that point, the breakup news was still fresh, but she was kind enough to stop and talk to them about what was going on.

She told a cameraman then that the door wasn’t necessarily closed, “that’s why it has handles,” and she seemed pretty cheery during the chat.

Kaitlyn even warned that we may see her walking the dogs alongside Jason in Nashville, so if that happens, we can’t just assume they’ve reconciled.

The Bachelorette star confirmed that Jason is a good guy, and at that point, they hadn’t even discussed who gets the ring.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.