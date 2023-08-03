Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick break up? Here’s why The Bachelorette fans think so

Did another Bacher Nation couple bite the dust? Well, it sure seems that way.

The Bachelorette fans are convinced that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits, and we’ve seen some telling clues on social media.

This would be a surprising turn of events, as the only relationship news we expected from the couple was a wedding date.

The pair have been together for four years and engaged for two after Jason popped the question in 2021.

At first, the pandemic put a damper on their wedding plans, and then their busy lives got in the way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, however, we’re wondering if there was a deeper reason why they took so long to walk down the aisle.

Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick break up?

People started to question Jason and Kaitlyn’s relationship when she was seen at the beach without her engagement ring.

Kaitlyn’s recent Instagram post is not doing much to quell those breakup rumors; it’s adding fuel to the fire, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

The Bachelorette star’s post and delete has people in a tizzy, as they demand answers about her relationship with Jason.

She posted a poem by Nikita Gill, which said not every day is about improving yourself, some days are just there “to accept yourself.”

That caused people to flood her comment section with questions, and Kaitlyn blasted her followers for doing that.

Page Six noted that In a now-deleted Story, Kaitlyn wrote, “I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself.”

The Bachelorette fans sound off on Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn’s recent Instagram post is also quite telling as she posted some words from her 2020 song If I’m Being Honest.

The lyrics read, “Just ’cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story And if I’m being honest I’m not always as tough as I seem.”

Another part reads, “And the words that I say to myself, Are the ones that hit the hardest.”

Meanwhile, people are sounding off in the comments.

“Please tell me it isn’t what it looks like 🙏,” said one person.

“Ummm is Jason purged from the feed? 👀,” questioned someone else.

“If anyone saw her story she put up earlier has since taken down I’m pretty sure that was her letting us know!” reasoned one commenter. “She did say she is trying to process things herself! Either way.”

One Instagram user said, “It’s okay for fans to be sad about them… They’ve shared their journey with us! I just hope they both find happiness. 💔.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Do you think Jason and Kaitlyn have called it quits? Sound off in the comment section.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.