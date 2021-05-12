When Kaitlyn appeared on The Bachelor, she never expected she would find love with Jason Tartick just years later. Pic credit: ABC, Instagram / @kaitlynbristowe

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and beau Jason Tartick announced that they are finally engaged!

And when The Bachelorette host showed off her engagement ring on social media, Bachelor Nation exploded with congratulations to the happy couple.

This union is no surprise to fans who have been keeping up with the untraditional pair; Kaitlyn and Jason have made their intentions to get married clear for a long time.

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe gushes over fiance’s proposal

The two first met back in 2019 while filming an episode of Kaitlyn’s podcast, Off the Vine.

It looks like Jason decided to pop the question where it all started; in the podcast studio! Tartick posted a snippet of Kaitlyn’s reaction on his TikTok, where there was a lot of happy screaming from Bristowe.

“Are you f**king kidding me with that thing?!” Kaitlyn hilariously exclaimed when she saw the giant rock.

Kaitlyn, 35, absolutely glows as she flashes her engagement ring on her Instagram account.

“Don’t pinch me,” she captioned.

Bachelor Nation reacts to the big news from the happy couple

Many fellow Bachelor alumni rejoiced over hearing the news and took to Kaitlyn’s Instagram to congratulate them.

Former Bachelorette lead Becca Kufrin gawked over the size of Bristowe’s new jewel on her ring finger.

Pic credit: Instagram / @kaitlynbristowe

The Bachelor of Season 20, Ben Higgins, also expressed his joy for the couple.

Pic credit: Instagram / @kaitlynbristowe

Bachelor Nation’s resident bartender, Wells Adams, pointed out Bristowe’s elaborate and gorgeous nails from the proposal photos.

Pic credit: Instagram / @kaitlynbristowe

Kaitlyn is the co-host of the next season of The Bachelorette with Tayisha Adams, and Katie Thurston is their leading lady. Since Bristowe helped her potentially find love, Katie was over the moon for her and Jason.

Pic credit: Instagram / @kaitlynbristowe

Kaitlyn and Jason’s engagement has been long in the making

Although the couple has only been together for a couple of years, they have taken a lot of huge steps together without ever being engaged.

When the two first started to date publically, it was clear that they were in it for the long haul.

Both Kaitlyn and Jason have been hinting at wanting to get married, but they were in no rush since they knew that they were the end game.

Bristowe even said earlier this year that she was ready to get pregnant and build a family with Tartick without being married to him. The two have already adopted two adorable golden retrievers to get their family started.

Now is seems that Kaitlyn and Jason have found their happily ever after, but can Kaitlyn succeed in helping Katie do the same?

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.