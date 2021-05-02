Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick engaged? The Bachelorette co-host teases that the proposal is coming

Kaitlyn Bristowe hints that an engagement could be coming in the near future. Pic credit: ABC

It looks like wedding bells may be in the near future for The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kaitlyn was married to Shawn Booth for three years before the two of them went their separate ways in November 2018.

Shortly following their split, Kaitlyn met her current boyfriend Jason Tartick and the two of them have been happy together ever since.

Fans admire their relationship and the fun they have together. Kaitlyn posted a hilarious April Fool’s Day prank last month that showed just how playful their relationship is.

The couple seems to be really happy and Kaitlyn recently hinted to Hollywood Life that an engagement could be coming in the near future.

Kaitlyn shared that while Jason is extremely traditional, the two of them have been open with each other about their desire to take the next step in their relationship.

Kaitlyn said, “Jason’s very traditional. I’m not, so I think through this pandemic — We’ve talked so openly that the next step for us is getting engaged and Jason very much wants to get engaged, get married, and then start a family and I’m like, ‘Good thing my eggs are frozen because girlfriend is 36 next month.'”

As for when the engagement was coming, Kaitlyn shared that she hoped the proposal would be a surprise and that Jason would be able to catch her off guard.

She said, “I don’t know and I hope I don’t know because I want to be completely surprised, but with Jason being traditional he was like, ‘I want to talk to your dad,’ and my dad’s in Canada.”

She shared that Jason would have to be creative in how he would talk to her parents to get their permission.

She continued, “I don’t want to know when it’s happening. I’m not the kind of person to put pressure on it because I would not want somebody to propose to me out of pressure.”

Kaitlyn went on to share how happy the two of them have been together and how well their relationship is going.

She gushed, “We just are in such a good place in our relationship that it could be any day. I’m not sure.”

Kaitlyn will co-host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

As Kaitlyn awaits a proposal from Jason, she has been co-hosting Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams.

The duo was set to replace Chris Harrison while he stepped away from his hosting role for an indefinite amount of time.

It looks like Kaitlyn and Tayshia have been enjoying their time on set as the two recently shared a video of a dance routine they coordinated while filming.

Fans will get to see the pair host the upcoming season when The Bachelorette returns next month.

Until then, fans will be anxiously awaiting Kaitlyn’s engagement.

The Bachelorette is set to return on June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.