The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to replace Chris Harrison for upcoming season

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-host The Bachelorette.

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will replace Chris Harrison as co-hosts for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve was first to weigh in on rumors for who would be hosting the upcoming season.

Reality Steve is rarely wrong, and if he is, he usually corrects himself in time before news breaks or the show airs.

He first revealed that Chris Harrison was not in quarantine, unlike the rest of the Bachelorette cast and crew. This comes after Chris announced that he would be temporarily stepping away from his Bachelor hosting duties.

Then, he tweeted that he discovered Tayshia and Kaitlyn would be filling in for Chris and hosting The Bachelorette.

“(SPOILER): Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe are your new co-hosts for Katie’s Bachelorette season,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Every1 is currently quarantining in New Mexico – Katie, the men, the co-hosts, and production – & filming begins late next week at the Hyatt Tamaya, just outside of Albuquerque, NM.”

ABC confirms Reality Steve’s predictions

Just hours later, ABC officially announced that Tayshia and Kaitlyn would be hosting the show.

Reality Steve posted a picture of the official statement, quipping, “And there you go…”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing,” the statement read. “In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

The statement also addressed The Bachelor’s plans on addressing diversity for the future.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equality and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicating to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world,” the statement concludes.

Are Chris Harrison’s Bachelor days over and is Rachel Lindsay up next?

Changes in the executive producer ranks could hint at Chris being terminated for good.

It could also mean that the network hopes Rachel Lindsay will join those ranks.

Ever since Rachel called Chris out on defending Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist social media activity, The Bachelor has been trying to recruit Rachel.

Initially, the network asked Rachel to host After The Final Rose. She turned it down and claimed she wanted to see the network make an effort to improve regarding diversity.

They picked her alleged suggestion of Emmanuel Acho to host ATFR. They then asked her if she would be interested in becoming the Bachelor host.

She once again said she wanted to see improvement first before making a decision.

With this move, the network could be trying to win Rachel over and land her as a Bachelor host or executive producer.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC.