Rachel Lindsay reveals her first actions if she became a Bachelor executive

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is making waves in Bachelor Nation these days because she decided to challenge host Chris Harrison in the recent developments in Bachelor Nation.

During an interview with Chris for Extra, Rachel put him on the spot and asked him about the Rachael Kirkconnell photos showing her at an Antebellum Southern Belle plantation-themed party back in 2018.

Rather than denounce racism, Chris pointed out that it wasn’t for everyone to judge and that Rachael would be speaking out soon.

Those comments turned Bachelor Nation upside down, causing Chris to step away from his hosting duties.

Rachel Lindsay wants to consult with the Bachelor Diversity campaign creators

It’s clear that fans want to see changes in Bachelor Nation, including how the show deals with the representation of minorities and people of color.

Rachel recently did an AMA on Reddit, where Bachelor fans got to ask her some questions about the show. Here, she was asked what she would do if she became one of the executive producers of the franchise.

“I would basically consult with the Bachelor Diversity Campaign creators,” she revealed. “They seem to really get it and be on top of the change the fans want to see in the franchise.”

While Rachel hasn’t revealed whether she would ever take an executive producer job with the franchise, it’s clear that she has some ideas on how to make the show better in terms of diversity and representation.

Rachel Lindsay has become a voice for the BIPOC women on the show

Over the past couple of weeks, Rachel has become a voice for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, also known as BIPOC.

She has been vocal about how the franchise doesn’t represent them or fight for them, especially in cases where contestants seem to display signs of racism.

Rachel has revealed she probably won’t renew her ABC contract after this recent interview with Chris Harrison, revealing that there is only so much she can take.

She hasn’t revealed whether she would consider taking a job with ABC, but if things don’t change, Rachel has revealed that she would probably leave the franchise when her contract is up. She’s currently hosting a podcast called Bachelor Happy Hour with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

Rachel’s husband Bryan Abasolo opened up about everything that has happened over the past couple of weeks, revealing he’s fully supportive of Rachel and is very disappointed with Chris Harrison.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.