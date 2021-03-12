The Bachelorette spoilers: Chris Harrison not in quarantine with cast and crew — Who will host?

Chris Harrison is reportedly not quarantining with the rest of the cast and crew of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: Craig Sjodin

Embattled Bachelor host Chris Harrison is reportedly not quarantining with the cast and crew of The Bachelorette in New Mexico ahead of the show’s newest season.

TMZ reported that sources close to the show’s production have arrived at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa outside of Albuquerque as they quarantine for filming. Chris is not among those in residence.

The site says that pre-production for the upcoming season has already begun and shooting will begin later this month.

Rumor has it that the show is planning to see how Emmanuel Acho performs as the host of The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special, which will air after the series finale.

A decision has not been made regarding Chris’ future with the series or as the host of The Bachelorette.

He has helmed the franchise for 19 years thus far.

Chris remains remorseful

Sources close to the host told TMZ that Chris remains remorseful over the way the events of the season played out and his part in the controversy which caused him to announce in an Instagram post that he would step back from the franchise.

Emmanuel Acho was announced as the host of After the Final Rose on February 28, 2020.

The former professional football player and author, who hosts the YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, guested on Good Morning America where he spoke about Chris Harrison’s return to the franchise and if it is in its best interest.

“This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of The Bachelor franchise because it’s not just about relationships, but now it’s about race. We’re intertwining race with relationships on one of the greatest unscripted shows in the history of television,” he claimed.

Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the controversy

He went on to explain that if a person’s intent is malicious, then he feels they should be canceled. However, if a person’s intent was not malicious, but their action was, they should be educated so that the intent and act can be changed.

Emmanuel also spoke to Chris about the incident, where he appeared to defend the racist photos and commentary of Bachelor contestant Rachel Kirkconnell to Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay.

He said he got to “hear his heart” and said Chris would admit “he was ignorant and arrogant and you cannot be both. And when he said that to me, I was like, ‘Well, you understand what caused this dilemma.’”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.