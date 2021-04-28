The Bachelorette fans want Tayshia Adams to join DWTS after killer TikTok dance with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Fans of Tayshia Adams want her to join the new cast of DWTS. Kaitlyn Bristowe won Season 29. Pic credit: ABC

Fans of The Bachelorette are pushing for Tayshia Adams to join the new cast of Dancing with the Stars after her killer TikTok dance with current mirrorball winner, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The pals and co-hosts showed off their dance moves on the set of the reality dating competition series.

The women had some down time during filming and they learned the moves to a dance to the Cardi B song “Up.”

Viewers of both The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars were very aware of Kaitlyn’s moves. She competed in the show’s 29th season, where she won the show’s coveted mirrorball alongside professional hoofer Artem Chigvinstev.

However, they were pleasantly surprised at the skills Tayshia showed in the clip she shared to her Instagram page, where the women executed a flawless performance with a little help from videographer and pal Nicole Kavanaugh.

The women wore matching loungewear. Tayshia’s was a lighter brown hue, while Kaitlyn donned a dark green set. Both were barefoot at the poolside location.

Tayshia’s fans made their pleas heard

Fans of the gorgeous Bachelorette lead had their own take on why she should get a coveted spot as part of the new cast of celebrities who will compete for a mirrorball trophy for the show’s 30th season.

One of the first to comment was one of DWTS’ pros, Emma Slater, who exclaimed, “GET IT LADIES!!! Scorching hotttt!!” followed by five flame emojis.

“Yessss,” wrote Jade Roper, a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelor.

Tayshia Adams fans spoke about her new TIkTok dance alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

TV host Brandi Milloy penned, “This is the best,” while Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman said, “Girls got serious moves.”

“Clearly its time for Tay on DWTS,” wrote an admirer.

Tayshia Adams’ fans are pleading for her to join the upcoming cast of DWTS. Pic credit @tayshia/Instagram

“Tayshia for Dancing with the stars please!!!!” said another fan.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn are hosting the next two seasons of The Bachelorette

Tayshia and Kaitlyn are hosting the next two seasons of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young. Katie’s season is currently filming at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the hosts’ TikTok video was filmed.

Michelle Young’s season will begin filming in July of this year for a fall debut.

In a series of stories posted to Instagram Tayshia said at the time of the announcement per People Magazine, “I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I’m just so, so, so happy. And I’m so happy that you guys are happy. I’ve been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris [Harrison] the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world.”

The Bachelorette will return Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.