Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to get pregnant despite not being married to Jason Tartick

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to settle down and start a family.

Even though Kaitlyn was engaged to Shawn Booth for years after appearing on the show, the two never got married and didn’t start a family.

Now, Kaitlyn is ready to settle down with Jason Tartick, a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

The two didn’t meet on The Bachelor or Bachelorette, but Kaitlyn knows that her relationship with Jason is the right one for her.

And that’s why she’s ready to settle down and get pregnant – ideally, right now.

Kaitlyn Bristowe says she’s ready to have a baby

Kaitlyn is gently reminding her fans once again that she’s ready to start a family.

Both Kaitlyn and Jason talked to US Weekly recently about their plans for 2021.

“I think we always think New Year’s Eve [is] physical, like, what kind of weight are we doing? How are we working out? What’s our body fat? And for me, I think, I really want to focus on mental health. When you’ve got your health, you’ve got it all,” Jason explained to the magazine.

For Kaitlyn, her goals are both mental and physical, explaining, “I want to feel strong to have a baby.”

“I want to go into the new year with a healthy mindset. 2020 has taught us to pivot and to overcome a lot and to just have a good perspective on things. … So I think a New Year’s resolution for me would just be really mentally and physically working on myself to feel strong, to overcome anything that comes my way in 2021,” she explained.

Kaitlyn told Jason and the world that she wanted to start a family as soon as she was done with Dancing With The Stars.

Kaitlyn Bristowe hasn’t hidden her desire to have children now

Jason has revealed that he would prefer to be married before they have a baby, but Kaitlyn is determined.

The two even have baby names ready to go in case she gets pregnant. She just announced over the holiday break that they were both positive with COVID-19, which may have put the baby-making plans on hold.

But Kaitlyn is sure that Jason is the one for her. After Kaitlyn won Dancing With The Stars, she and Jason were called ‘couple goals’ as he supported her throughout her journey and cheered her on every week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.