Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick ready to make a family — Bachelor Nation couple even has a baby name

Kaitlyn Bristowe may not have found love on The Bachelorette but she definitely found it in Bachelor Nation with Jason Tartick — and now the happy couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

As Kaitlyn dances her heart out on Dancing with the Stars, Jason has been talking about their relationship and he has revealed some really exciting news.

First comes love, then comes babies!

It’s no secret that Kailyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick aren’t even married yet. In fact, they aren’t even engaged.

Despite all of that, the Bachelor Nation pair definitely has babies on the brain.

Jason revealed their baby-making plans while visiting Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on Thursday’s episode of the Almost Famous podcast.

“We’re on the same page, 100 percent on the same page,” Jason said. “In quarantine, it’s funny, we have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Really normal, right? So yeah, we’re on the same page.”

Jason also talked about Kaitlyn’s time on Dancing with the Stars and how hard she is working to win that Mirror Ball Trophy. He has no doubt that she’ll work just as hard at being a good mom.

“My point is, if that next chapter — and will be — us having kids, she’s going to be the most badass mother ever,” he said. “Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

He even predicted that motherhood might bring out Kaitlyn’s creativity when he suggested that she’d probably invent “some crazy baby toy that no one knows about.”

Let’s hope so, Jason, because raising kids can be very expensive.

Is Kaitlyn Bristowe done with reality TV?

Kaitlyn has said that her time on Dancing with the Stars will be her last reality TV appearance. As The Bachelorette star believes she will be retiring from reality TV, Jason says otherwise.

He told Ben and Ashley not to count Kaitlyn out.

“She can say it’s just her last hurrah but she’ll never — her mind and energy just keeps going,” he added. “So whatever that next chapter is, she’ll crush it.”

Jason is clearly Kaitlyn’s biggest fan. The pair started dating in January 2019 after he was a guest on her podcast. He knew right away that he wanted to date Kaitlyn and things have been going well for them ever since.

Don’t be surprised if an engagement comes soon. These two Bachelor Nation stars are very serious about each other.