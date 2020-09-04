Kaitlyn Bristowe says she’s ready to start a family after Dancing With The Stars

Kaitlyn Bristowe was thrilled when she learned that she was going to compete on Dancing With The Stars.

She got the news during an interview with Chris Harrison for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

Since Kaitlyn was once a dancer, she’s excited about the opportunity to compete on the show.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The celebrities have started practicing in Los Angeles, where they will soon be competing in the grand ballroom.

And after competing on Dancing With The Stars and having her run as The Bachelorette, she’s ready to step away from the spotlight and focus on her family.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to start a family

She revealed to E! Online this week that her time on Dancing With The Stars will be her last hurrah. It will be the last time that she will do something for TV as she wants to focus her time on the homefront.

“I’m going into Dancing With the Stars being like, ‘OK, this is my last hurrah,’” Kaitlyn told E Online this week.

Read More Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to tease Bachelorette fans with a flirty game of Spin the...

“Because I’m ready to have babies.”

She’s currently dating Jason Tartick and the two have been together for a while now. She’s ready to start a family and enjoy a new chapter of her life with Jason.

“I always said like when I’m getting to that point, you know like, when I’m a year out from having a family or two years, I really want to feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy,” she explained.

Like so many other people, the quarantine changed the way she thought about herself and her life. As she pointed out, she didn’t want to be someone who was just laying on the couch and watching television.

“With quarantine, everyone’s just horizontal, watching TV and just going through their own transition of ‘What is life,’ and I think everyone kind of went into like a mode of ‘Okay, well I can sleep in or I can lay on the couch and I can do whatever.'”

Kaitlyn Bristowe has moved on from The Bachelorette

It has been years since Kaitlyn was on The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Shawn Booth on The Bachelorette, but the relationship only lasted a few years.

For a while, fans thought that Kaitlyn and Shawn were a success story, but they were rarely featured on Bachelor-related shows. So when they split, fans knew very little about why things didn’t work out.

Raven Gates recently spoke out saying that the split needed to happen between Kaitlyn and Shawn. She didn’t go into detail about why it needed to end, but Kaitlyn herself has revealed that she’s nervous about running into Shawn in Nashville.

She’s now in a trusting relationship with Jason. She has revealed that she’s ready for the cheating rumors that could come her way on Dancing With The Stars.

It sounds like these two will be just fine- and fans can’t wait for those babies.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.