Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are total ‘couple goals’ after she wins DWTS

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirror Ball trophy this week after winning Dancing With The Stars.

She won it with her professional dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Because of COVID-19, there were no audience members in the ballroom, which means Kaitlyn’s boyfriend Jason Tartick couldn’t be there.

He was not allowed to see her in person when she won the trophy.

Instead, he was nearby, watching the show on television with the rest of the world.

And based on his reaction, Bachelor fans are now calling them “couple goals.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe had the best support system in Jason Tartick

They all want someone like Jason to be their support system. On Instagram, he shared a few videos, showing how he was panicking a few minutes before the final results were revealed.

He was also ready with a bottle of champagne, which he popped when she was announced as the winner.

After she won, he sinks into the floor in disbelief, clearly so happy for Kaitlyn that she took home the Mirror Ball trophy.

In a second video, Jason shared a screenshot from a conversation he was having with Kaitlyn after her win, showing her holding up the trophy on a FaceTime call.

There is no doubt that he’s extremely proud of her. It’s no wonder that these two are part of one of the greatest relationships to come out of Bachelor Nation.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to start a family with Jason Tartick

Prior to going on Dancing With The Stars, Kaitlyn revealed she was ready to settle down with Jason. Even though he wanted to get married before starting a family, she revealed that she was ready to get pregnant right away.

Back in October, Kaitlyn joked that she was ready to poke holes in her condoms to get pregnant, pushing the baby timeline even more on Jason.

Kaitlyn has also revealed that they have a baby name in mind when they get that far.

Jason has yet to propose, so he may have something planned for her if they are starting a family soon.

When Kaitlyn was asked to compete on Dancing With The Stars, she first thought that Jason was going to propose on national television.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.