The Bachelorette source claims Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘not replacing Chris’ and aren’t permanent hosts

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will not be permanently replacing Chris Harrison as hosts of the Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

A source close to production on the current season of The Bachelorette claims that hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are not permanent hosts and will not replace Chris Harrison moving forward.

An insider revealed that the behind-the-scenes word is that the team “was told very specifically” that the former Bachelorettes were “not replacing Chris.”

Us Weekly reported that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were “just helping out this season. This is not their permanent position.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The same report also claims that the women are experiencing some minor difficulties in their hosting duties.

A source claimed that the women are facing challenges as they transition to hosting the series versus acting as a cast member.

While these are not major snafus, these moments do cause production retakes, said the source.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn are hosting in lieu of Chris Harrison

Tayshia and Kaitlyn were brought into the franchise as temporary hosts of The Bachelorette to help guide the contestants of the series for both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons. Katie’s season is currently filming, while Tayshia will begin production in July.

Their last-minute gig has not been without its difficulties, a source close to production told Us Weekly.

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn have had to learn how to cohost and it’s taken time,” the source said. “They’re lovely to work with and they get along with the crew. It’s just completely different with them cohosting.”

The source claimed the women “have to do a lot of retakes.”

In a behind-the-scenes scoop, it is revealed that hosting is not as off-the-cuff as some viewers may believe.

“It’s a lot of memorizing lines,” the insider said of Kaitlyn and Tayshia’s new roles. “They didn’t have years of experience before hopping on. Scenes that could be done in one take with Chris can now take, like, two hours.”

“They act professional, they’re on time and are helping the franchise as much as they can in this funky situation,” said a source.

When will Chris Harrison return?

It has not yet been determined when Chris Harrison will return to the post he has held since the series made its debut in 2002.

During an interview with Good Morning Americaco-anchor Michael Strahan, Chris admitted that defending Rachael Kirkconnell against her participation in racially insensitive imagery was a mistake.

“I made a mistake,” Chris said. “I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that.”

He told Michael that he does not plan to leave his job as the franchise’s host.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back,” he said. “This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be part of that change.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.