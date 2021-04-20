The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe asks for help in battling anxiety, ‘In full tears mode’

Current Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked her Twitter followers for help in battling anxiety in a post shared on Sunday.
“Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I’m in full tears mode. I need help & I’m also here to help too!” she wrote.
Kaitlyn admitted this is not the first time she has reached out to her followers for advice.
She continued, “One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet.”
The reality television show star said that she was using essential oils, reading good news, and utilizing calm music to get her through her current bout with anxiety.
She added in a secondary statement that she was going to put her phone down and put on a movie. Kaitlyn shared that if anyone wanted to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets to please continue. She ended her remarks by thanking everyone for their help.
Fans chimed in with their own ideas
Kaitlyn’s post inspired other Twitter users to share their own methods of coping with stress on the social media sharing site.
“Love is a beautiful way to express who you really are on inner side. You enjoy your movie selection this evening. Always know God is good 4 our souls today,” wrote one fan.
“When my anxiety hits me, it’s horrible, sometimes I don’t even know what I’m anxious about, I feel like I’m the only one going thru this. Music seems to calm me down some. Thanks for sharing,” penned a second follower.
Hours earlier Kaitlyn appeared cheerful on Instagram
Hours earlier, the TV personality shared a video alongside her Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams where they relaxed poolside while filming the latest season of the series at a resort in New Mexico.
Kaitlyn joked that it was “getting weird in the bubble @tayshia,” she captioned the clip. “Melasma masks & white claws.”
The auburn-haired stunner couldn’t stop laughing as she shared why she was using her face mask as a sun shield.
“I forgot a hat, like Tayshia over there, so prepared with her cowboy hat. I’m, like, just roasting my melasma on my forehead,” she laughed.
The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.
