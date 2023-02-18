Kaitlyn Bristowe raises concern about relationship with Jason Tartick, says happiness ‘isn’t easy’

While Kaitlyn Bristowe is no stranger to sharing her authentic side with fans, she recently got real about her relationship with Jason Tartick as well.

The former lead of The Bachelorette shared a photo of her posing next to her fiance Jason Tartick, who was previously a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

“’Happy couples’, aren’t just the ones posting kissing selfies,” Kaitlyn wrote at the start of her caption. “They’re the ones having uncomfortable conversations, helping each other overcome trauma, and ugly crying to save their relationship.”

She continued to quote self-love writer Vex King, writing, “Happy couples prioritize growth and are a source of inspiration for each other.”

In her own words, Kaitlyn then explained to her followers that “happiness looks different for everyone,” claiming the process of being happy “also isn’t easy.”

While the two didn’t meet while on the show, they connected years later, with Jason officially popping the question to the lead-turned-host in May of 2021.

The pair has shared plenty of content while being engaged over the past two years, but still, some fans have raised speculation that there may be trouble in paradise after Kaitlyn’s most recent post.

Fans show concern over Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s relationship

Although many fans and members of Bachelor Nation agreed with the “rawness” of Kaitlyn’s post, some couldn’t help but wonder if the two were having trouble in their relationship.

“Feels like you are hinting at a break up…..but I hope you guys get through it,” one follower chimed in.

Another assumed that the two would not be getting married anymore due to the nature of the post.

Other fans wrote in to let Kaitlyn know that they were hoping she and Jason were still “ok.”

While some may have been concerned over the post, it seems the caption’s true intention was just to prove that the two don’t feel the need to constantly share the “perfect moments” with followers, but rather, work behind-the-scenes on solidifying themselves as a strong couple.

Last month, Kaitlyn also raised some eyebrows after she posted a selfie of herself crying from inside her car.

“Good n you? (I look like the clown from big comfy couch). Anyone wanna talk about our feelings?” Kaitlyn wrote in her caption.

The unedited and unfiltered selfie had a few followers wondering if things were alright in her personal life, with her relationship with Jason at the forefront.

However, she shared an Instagram Story alongside Jason shortly after to clarify any rumors that may have been spreading about the two.

After a follower assumed the former Dancing with the Stars winner and her fiance were “100% not working out,” Kaitlyn uploaded a video of Jason kissing her on the cheek, writing back, “your math ain’t mathin.”

She then reposted the IG Story to her feed, adding the caption, “I’m engaged to a numbers guy. You can’t fool me.”

Even Jason had to join in on the fun in the comments section. “Leave us aloneee Karennnnnn,” he joked.

While Bachelor Nation may be showing some concern about Kaitlyn and Jason’s relationship, it seems as if the two are just choosing to keep their relationship a bit more private these days.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.