Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to host Dancing with the Stars

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars fans have been complaining loudly online about the job Tyra Banks has done since taking over hosting duties.

Complaints range from Tyra talking so much the judges can’t say everything they need to after the dances to Tyra using her bizarre costumes to almost upstage the actual performers.

While there are many people mentioned as a replacement for Tyra Banks, a new person just added her name to the mix.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to host Dancing with the Stars

Kaitlyn Bristowe won Dancing with the Stars in Season 29, she’s the latest Bachelor Nation star to succeed on the show.

She is currently on tour with the Dancing with the Stars pros in 2022.

Someone on Twitter mentioned that Kaitlyn could be a great replacement for Tyra Banks.

Kaitlyn responded, “I mean, if the position is open….”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Twitter

This wouldn’t be anything new for Kaitlyn.

When Bachelor Nation removed Chris Harrison from his hosting duties on the show, Kaitlyn and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over hosting The Bachelorette in 2021 and have hosted it for two seasons now.

They also hosted the After the Final Rose special.

Fans want Tyra Banks out as DWTS host

Fans had complained most of the season about Tyra Banks stealing attention away from judges and dancers.

By the end of the season, it seemed that the show was considering replacing Banks as the host.

The reports indicated that the execs and producers, which include Banks, will meet with ABC to “map out 2022.”

There are reportedly some people who feel that Season 30 was Tyra’s last in front of the camera for DWTS.

Kaitlyn Bristowe on Dancing with the Stars

If someone like Kaitlyn Bristowe had a chance to host Dancing with the Stars, it wouldn’t be the first time a former celeb dancer joined the show.

Erin Andrews was a competitor before she joined Tom Bergeron.

Kaitlyn competed in Season 29 with Artem Chigvintsev as her pro. She had alleged that The Bachelor creator had blocked her from competing on the show for years before she made it public knowledge and he relented.

She went on to finish the season with a second-best 26.5 average score and ended up beating out Nev Schulman in the finals for the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.