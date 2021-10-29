Every Bachelor Nation star to compete on Dancing with the Stars and where they finished

Bachelor Nation stars on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

In Dancing with the Stars’ 30th season, Matt James represented Bachelor Nation in the competition.

While he was eliminated a lot sooner than most people expected, he still did very well on the dance floor.

He was just one of several members of that franchise to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

There were even some Bachelor Nation members who flew through the competition and won it all.

There was even one former Bachelor Nation member who showed up on Dancing with the Stars twice.

Here is a look at every member of Bachelor Nation to appear on Dancing with the Stars and a look at how they finished up their seasons.

Matt James, Season 30 – 12th Place

Matt James was the lead on The Bachelor Season 25, breaking barriers as the first black lead on the series. However, his season on The Bachelor was controversial.

He chose Rachael Kirkconnell in the end, but when photos from a sorority party in the past painted her in a bad light, he broke up with her. However, they are back together and seem happy.

One year later, Matt James joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 with partner Lindsay Arnold.

The two ended up finishing in 12th place, which was the lowest finish of any Bachelor Nation star to date.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Season 29 – Winner

Kaitlyn Bristow joined Dancing with the Stars Season 29 after making a lot of noise about the show’s producers not allowing her to compete two years earlier.

Bristowe was on The Bachelor Season 19, where she finished as the runner-up in Chris Soules’s season. She then was the lead in The Bachelorette Season 11, where she chose Shawn Booth.

By the time Bristowe ended up on Dancing with the Stars, she was a sensation. She partnered up with Artem Chigvintsev and the two won the Mirrorball trophy.

Hannah Brown, Season 28 – Winner

Hannah Brown won the Mirrorball trophy the season before Kaitlyn Bristowe won it, giving Bachelor Nation back-to-back winners on Dancing with the Stars.

Hannah Brown was on Season 23 of The Bachelor and she finished in seventh place in Colton Underwood’s season. She was then the first person who wasn’t at least in the Top 4 to get the lead on The Bachelorette, which was for Season 15.

She chose Jed Wyatt, but they almost immediately broke up.

Hannah then went to Dancing with the Stars Season 28 and won the Mirrorball trophy with Alan Bersten.

Joe Amabile – Season 27 – 5th Place

In DWTS Season 27, Joe Amabile was on Dancing with the Stars, the start of four consecutive seasons and counting with a member of Bachelor Nation competing in the dancing competition.

Joe Amabile was on The Bachelorette Season 14 and became known as Grocery Store Joe. He was booted the very first week but remained in the public eye when he returned for Bachelor in Paradise.

Joe did a lot better on Dancing with the Stars, when he finished in fifth place with pro, Jenna Johnson.

Joe should have been eliminated much sooner, but Bachelor fans kept voting him in. He had the lowest scores in 10 different dances before his elimination.

Joe had the lowest scores of the season in the foxtrot, jive, salsa, quickstep, tango, jazz, Viennese waltz, contemporary, and the team dances.

Nick Viall – Season 24 – 6th Place

Nick Viall was in two different seasons of The Bachelorette. He finished as a runner-up in Season 10 with Andi Dorfman and then lost in the Final Rose Ceremony in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season.

After a stint in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, he was the lead in The Bachelor Season 21, where he chose Vanessa Grimaldi.

Viall then joined Dancing with the Stars in Season 24. He partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, but he was eliminated in the double-elimination during Week 6, finishing in a tie for sixth place.

Chris Soules – Season 20 – 5th Place

Chris Soules made his first appearance in Bachelor Nation in Season 10 of The Bachelorette. He finished in third place, despite telling Andi Dorfman that he loved her.

He then moved on to take part as the lead in The Bachelor Season 19. In this season, he ended up proposing to Whitney Bischoff.

Chris then joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars in Season 20. He partnered up with Witney Carson and the two ended up eliminated in Week 8. Soules suffered an injury while rehearsing for Disney Week and ended up in fifth place.

Sean Lowe, Season 16 – 6th Place

Sean Lowe was a hopeful on The Bachelorette Season 8, where he finished in third place in Emily Maynard’s season. He was extremely popular, though, so he ended up as the lead on the next season of The Bachelor.

In The Bachelor Season 17, Lowe ended up proposing to Catherine Giudici. This was one of the happy endings in The Bachelor Nation, as Sean and Catherine got married in 2014 and now have three children.

Sean went on to compete in Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd. He ended up eliminated in Week 8, finishing in sixth place.

Jake Pavelka, Season 10 – 7th Place

Jake Pavelka was on The Bachelorette’s fifth season, where he was eliminated before the hometown dates in Jillian Harris’s season.

He came back as the lead in The Bachelor Season 14 where he proposed to Vienna Girardi.

Right after The Bachelor wrapped up his season, Dancing with the Stars added him to the cast for the 10th season. He partnered with Chelsea Hightower but was the fifth duo eliminated that season.

Melissa Rycroft, Season 8 – 3rd Place -and- Season 15 – Winner

Melissa Rycroft holds a distinction as the only member of Bachelor Nation to compete in two different seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

Rycroft, a former dancer with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, was on Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor. While Rycroft won the 13th Bachelor season, Jason left her and he ended up marrying the runner-up instead.

Melissa used the fame to move on to Dancing with the Stars Season 8 with partner Tony Dovolani. The two finished in third place that season but impressed the judges and fans.

This allowed Melissa to come back for Season 15, which was an all-star season with past competitors. While she didn’t win in her first stint on the show, Melissa won the Mirrorball trophy in the all-stars season.

Melissa also came back for Season 27 as a trio partner for Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke.

Trista Sutter, Season 1 – 6th Place

The first member of Bachelor Nation to appear on Dancing with the Stars was Trista Sutter, and she was there for the very first season of DWTS.

This also wasn’t her first.

Trista was a contestant of the very first season of The Bachelor, competing for Alex Michel’s heart. She made it to the finale before Alex chose Amanda Marsh.

This allowed Trista to then become the lead in the very first season of The Bachelorette. In her season, she chose Ryan Sutter as the winner. The two got married in 2003 and had a three-episode wedding miniseries.

They are still married today and have two children.

Trista used the fame to move on to Dancing with the Stars, where she teamed with Louis Van Amstel. This first season of the show only had six competitors and Trista was the first eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.