Kaitlyn Bristowe claims Mike Fleiss prevented her from being on DWTS, says he didn’t want her to be famous

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy after competing on Dancing With The Stars this fall.

It was a long time coming, as Kaitlyn always wanted to compete on the show, but until the latest season, never got the chance.

For years, fans thought that she didn’t necessarily want to compete on the show, as other Bachelor and Bachelorette stars took the dance floor, including Hannah Brown last year.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

But now, after winning the 2020 season of Dancing With The Stars, a tweet has surfaced from the past that is very telling.

Kaitlyn Bristowe says Mike Fleiss prevented her from competing on DWTS

As it turns out, Kaitlyn claims that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss was standing in her way.

Apparently, she had been offered to compete on the show, but he continued to throw her Bachelorette contract in her face, saying she was under contract and she wasn’t allowed to compete.

His reason? He didn’t want people to become famous from The Bachelorette.

Read More Dale Moss is being accused of deleting his social posts after returning home from The Bachelorette

Her response is actually one from 2017. She’s responding to Whitney Bischoff from The Bachelor, and she’s wondering why Kaitlyn wasn’t picked for Dancing With The Stars back then.

Then, when Kaitlyn did end up winning on Dancing with the Stars, Fleiss tweeted about it and that tweet completely contradicts his refusal to let her compete initially.

The tweet read, “No one was more thrilled than I was to see @kailtynbristowe take home the mirror ball!!! Took us 5 years, but we finally got it done!!!”

Kaitlyn supposedly dove deeper into this issue on the Chicks In The Office podcast, revealing that she was very angry for a long time because Mike was holding her back and holding her Bachelorette contract over her head.

“I like to think that he has learned through this too. So I just tried to take that tweet as OK, you know what, sure, ‘we’ did it,” Kaitlyn explained.

“Everything happens for a reason. I realized that even if it takes five years, if you stay true to who you are and you stand up for yourself and even if you could be pissing off the head of someone you should probably be trying to impress if it’s what you believe in and if you stand up for yourself, karma is a real thing. It’ll all come around.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to move on with her life

Now that Kaitlyn has won Dancing With The Stars, she’s ready to move on with her life. Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn have been called ‘couple goals’ after he supported her win on the show.

Before she even went on the show, the two discussed cheating rumors, knowing that these kinds of rumors do surface on the show because of the strong connection they have with their dance partners.

Prior to going on the show, Kaitlyn teased that she was ready to start a family once she returned back from the show. As of right now, they have not confirmed a pregnancy.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.