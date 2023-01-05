Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals a relationship update after posting a crying selfie

Kaitlyn Bristowe gave an update on her relationship with Jason after one fan assumed they were having trouble. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe showing a very “real” side of herself had some fans questioning if her relationship with Jason Tartick was on the rocks.

Kaitlyn, the former Bachelorette lead, was formerly engaged to her season’s winner, Shawn Booth. However, after the two called off their engagement in 2018, Kaitlyn sparked up a romance with one of Becca Kufrin’s top contenders, Jason Tartick.

The two got engaged in May of 2021, and although they are not shy in showing off their sweet relationship on social media, fans have still speculated that the two may have ended things.

On Wednesday, the former lead took to Instagram with a raw, unedited selfie of her crying while sitting in the car.

Kaitlyn is often very authentic when it comes to being honest about her flaws with followers, so seeing a relatable moment from the reality star wasn’t a huge shock.

“Good n you? (I look like the clown from big comfy couch). Anyone wanna talk about our feelings?” Kaitlyn wrote in her caption.

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shares unedited selfie of her crying

She clearly had no visible makeup on, and by the looks of it, seemed as if she had spent some time crying by herself.

While many stars in the Bachelor franchise often succumb to the glitz and glamour of social media, Kaitlyn has always kept it real with her following.

However, the selfie had a few fans wondering if relationship issues were the reason she was so upset.

Kaitlyn clarifies if her relationship with Jason Tartick is on the rocks

Shortly after, Kaitlyn took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A session, where a fan wrote, “You and Jason are 100% not working out.”

Kaitlyn chose to shut down the assumptions with a video that showed Jason giving her a kiss on the cheek, along with the text, “Your math ain’t mathin.”

“I’m engaged to a numbers guy. You can’t fool me,” she added in her caption.

Jason even commented on the video to address the follower who assumed the two had broken up.

“Leave us aloneee Karennnnnn,” he jokingly wrote.

Kaitlyn and Jason Tartick celebrate the holidays together

Jason shared a photo of their “wild and crazy family” last week, which included the couple clad in matching sets alongside their two pups, Pinot and Ramen.

He took to his caption to wish his followers a happy holiday season, clearly showing that he and Kaitlyn were doing the same.

Kaitlyn and Jason also brought in the new year together this past weekend, with Kaitlyn sharing a video of them out with friends taking part in the viral “who will get the drunkest” TikTok challenge.

And, of course, Jason’s yearly wrap-up of 2022 included multiple clips and photos of Kaitlyn in a compilation video.

He also wrote that while 2022 was “real,” he is even more excited for the upcoming year.

Clearly, there are no relationship issues between Kaitlyn and Jason, and it can be assumed that the two are continuing to plan for their upcoming wedding.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.