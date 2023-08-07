Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick confirm breakup with joint end-of-engagement announcement

The signs were already there that Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had called it quits, but now it is official.

The former couple just posted a joint statement and confirmed that they’ve decided to call off their engagement and part ways.

Jason and Kaitlyn showed a united front as they declared in the lengthy statement that they still want to continue a friendship despite ending their romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is having a very hard time with the breakup and asked her followers to pray for her and Jason.

In anticipation of the questions, comments, and opinions that are already being expressed about their relationship, Kaitlyn shared another announcement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’s taking a break from social media, as noted in another post, but she didn’t state for how long.

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe announce the end of their engagement in a joint statement

Jason and Kaitlyn posted a joint message about their split on social media as they shared a photo of happier times.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t have happy news to share as they confirmed that they are no longer getting married.

The message read, “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.”

The couple stated that they are processing “this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Kaitlyn and Jason noted that they will continue to care for their dogs together and affirmed that continuing their friendship despite the breakup is “incredibly important to both of us.”

“It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” they added.

The Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe asks for prayers after splitting from Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn is taking some time to process the hard decision to end the engagement.

Only months ago, The Bachelor star had plans to get married and spend her life with Jason and now things had taken a sad turn.

The 38-year-old posted a message on her Instagram Story after going public with the breakup news, and she asked “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe asks fans for prayer. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn also noted that social media trolls can be quite “awful” and because of that she announced a “little” social media break.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.