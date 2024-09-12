Angela Deem has ‘no money’ because Michael drained her bank accounts: ‘He took it all’

Angela Deem is broke thanks to her ex, Michael Ilesanmi.

That’s what the 90 Day Fiance personality claims, anyway.

Angela recently said her bank account is empty because Michael swindled her out of all her cash.

In a recent TikTok, the 58-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native shared a headline that read, “90 Day Fiance’s Angela Faces Court Battle: Bank Account Frozen in Dramatic Twist!”

A voiceover in the video stated, “Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance has had her bank account frozen by court order.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angela then appeared in the video to share her version of events, claiming that Michael wiped out her money.

Angela says Michael ‘took all’ of her money

“Girl, stop lyin’. What bank account? He took it all,” Angela told her followers, insinuating that Michael drained her funds.

“I have no bank account. I have no money in my account,” she continued, asking again, “What bank account?”

In the comments section of her TikTok, Angela’s fans and followers showed their support for the controversial 90 Day Fiance star.

One such follower urged Angela to “Sue these people for defamation!!!! ❤️.”

Angela hints at a GoFundMe to sue critics for defamation

In response, Angela mocked Michael’s recent GoFundMe, which he created to raise money to cover his legal fees (which has since raised over $52,000!).

Angela hinted that — as her fan suggested — she might start a crowdsourcing platform to raise money to sue her critics for defamation.

Angela replied, “Yes I need to start go fund for the social media suits😂😂😂.”

Angela teased that she would start a GoFundMe and sue people on social media for defamation. Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

Is Angela really hard up for cash?

Whether or not Angela is suffering financially is in question.

Her social media activity suggests that she isn’t that bad off, and likely still has a steady income stream.

For one thing, she can still afford cosmetic injections such as Botox and filler. Her latest visit to Dolce Aesthetics in New York was just last month.

Angela has also earned an income partnering with several brands on social media in recent years, including Boom Bod and RegeneLife X.

The grandmother of six also offers paid fan experiences on FanBasis, makes paid appearances at events, and previously worked as a nursing assistant in a hospice center before shooting to fame on reality TV.

After Angela filed for a marriage annulment, Michael countersued, asking for a divorce. In his filing, Michael asked for spousal support and that his and Angela’s assets be divided equally.

The Nigerian native also requested that Angela pay his “attorney’s fees and costs of litigation incurred in this proceeding,” although he raised funds on GoFundMe to cover his legal fees.

Perhaps Angela’s video is a way to proactively protect her finances and hide her assets knowing that she could be shelling out big bucks to Michael amid their legal battle.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.