Michael Ilesanmi claims ‘physical and mental abuse’ in response to Angela Deem’s annulment filing

Michael Ilesanmi has raised enough money to hire an attorney, and he’s hitting back at Angela Deem.

After learning that his estranged wife had filed for an annulment, Michael began asking his fans for financial donations.

Michael admitted that the legal expenses he would incur in response to Angela’s filing were more than he could afford.

Although he had secured an attorney, he wasn’t prepared for the inundation of legal fees he would face.

The 90 Day Fiance star created a GoFundMe, and within days, his supporters raised more than his goal of $25,000.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With nearly $44,000 raised, Michael’s divorce attorney has officially entered their appearance and is ready to represent the Nigerian native.

Michael’s attorney files their Entry of Appearance

Per court records obtained by Monsters and Critics, Michael is being represented by Andrea Johnson, Esquire, of Vayman & Teitelbaum, P.C. out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

On August 19, 2024, Andrea’s Entry of Appearance was filed with the courts on behalf of Michael (real name Kehinde).

Michael’s attorney has entered their appearance. Pic credit: PeachCourt.com

And, not only has Michael’s attorney officially filed their appearance, but he is making some undaunted claims against his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Michael’s counterclaim accuses Angela of ‘cruel treatment’ against him

In response to Angela’s annulment filing, Michael is claiming that his wife of four years is guilty of “cruel treatment against him,” as Starcasm reports.

Michael, the Petitioner, is also claiming that Angela is guilty of “physical and mental abuse” throughout their marriage, which occurred both privately and publicly.

Michael’s statement notes that the abuse was documented while filming multiple reality TV shows with Angela.

According to the African native, Angela’s abuse is what prompted their February 2024 separation when he fled their Hazlehurst, Georgia, home and went “missing.”

Although Angela claims that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marrying her to gain legal permanent resident status in the U.S., Michael says that is not true and that Angela is not entitled to an annulment.

Michael denies Angela’s fraud allegations, requests spousal support

Michael denies any fraud on his part during his and Angela’s marriage and alleges that he didn’t abandon Angela but rather “fled an abusive situation for his own safety.”

Michael asks for a divorce, stating that his marriage to Angela was valid despite her claims in his counterclaim.

He also mentions in his counterclaim for divorce that Angela is guilty of “cruel treatment” against him.

On top of his allegations, Michael is requesting spousal support from Angela, both temporary and permanent; that their assets be divided equally; and that Angela be financially responsible for his “attorney’s fees and costs of litigation incurred in this proceeding” — despite the hefty sum he recently raised on GoFundMe for this purpose.

Additionally, per Michael’s counterclaim, Angela has been warned to “protect and preserve evidence relevant to the issues in this case/action.”

It appears Michael’s counterclaim is in good hands

Vayman & Teitelbaum specializes in family law, which is good news for Michael.

Their website’s home page even features a video of a couple arguing and asks, “Had enough of the arguing?”

It’s clear that Michael has had enough of the arguing in his and Angela’s marriage, and by the sounds of it, he’s ready to cut ties and move on with his life.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.