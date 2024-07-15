90 Day Fiance viewers repulsed by Angela spitting food on Michael: ‘Shows how disgusting she is’

Angela Deem is under fire yet again.

During Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angelas’ behavior toward her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, shocked and disgusted viewers.

After finally arriving in the U.S. after years of waiting for his visa to be approved, Michael’s first few days in Hazlehurst, Georgia, already got off to a rocky start.

Angela’s daughter, Skyla, joined her and Michael for dinner at a local restaurant, and it didn’t take long for things to get out of hand.

Michael wasn’t used to American cuisine and was hesitant to try anything off the menu. But Angela pressed him to get the shrimp and grits, and he reluctantly agreed.

While everyone was eating, Angela noticed Michael turned his head toward the wall and spit out some of the ribs that Angela had him sample.

Angela was taken aback by Michael’s actions and asked him, “Did you just spit on there?”

“It’s not spitting,” Michael claimed.

Angela and Michael got into an argument at dinner over spitting food

Angela argued with Michael, accusing him of denying that he spat on the wall.

She pointed her finger at Michael, insisting, “You f**king spit it, stop lying.”

“Let me show you what you did,” Angela continued before taking a bite of ribs, then proceeded to spit a mouthful of food on Michael’s shoulder.

Angela spits her food on Michael at dinner. Pic credit: Discovery+

“That’s what you just did to the wall!” Angela continued as Michael defended himself.

“Don’t tell me that wasn’t f**king spit. That was f**king rude,” Angela added before getting up and walking out of the restaurant.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers put Angela on blast for spitting food on Michael

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Viewers flocked to X (formerly Twitter), where they sounded off, calling out Angela’s retaliatory behavior.

One shocked viewer asked, “Wait..did Angela just spit food on Michael?!”

“Michael spit the food out on the wall but Angela just spit her food on him. This nasty heffa is so disrespectful,” wrote @kiss_my_grits01.

One of Angela’s critics commented that she “needs all her veneers knocked TF down her throat” for her actions.

“These innanet streets would been on fire if a man had spit food in a woman’s face on national TV,” they added.

These innanet streets would been on fire if a man had spit food in a woman’s face on national TV.



@sexycreole expressed their disapproval of Angela’s abusive behavior, tagging TLC in their post.

“Angela just spit on Micheal… I can’t w the abuse anymore @tlc. Micheal, just go…” they added.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer called Angela a “big animal” for the way she acted.

“Spitting on Michael like that just shows how disgusting she is,” their post continued. “I can’t wait for him to leave her a** in the dust.”

90 Day Fiance fans are fed up with Angela’s antics

90 Day Fiance fans have been calling for Angela to be removed from the franchise for years due to her behavior.

Viewers have had enough of her abuse toward Michael and have repeatedly called on the network and the production company to cut ties with Angela.

But according to Angela, she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, she recently told her fans and followers that she “loves” Sharp Entertainment and that they’ve treated her “good,” proving she isn’t ready to give up reality TV just yet.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.