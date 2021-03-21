Andy Cohen shares throwback post in celebration of RHOC 15-year milestone

Andy Cohen shared a sweet throwback photo in celebration of the Real Housewives of Orange County 15-year milestone. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo superstar Andy Cohen has something monumental to celebrate as the Real Housewives of Orange County reaches it’s 15th anniversary since first airing back in 2006.

The smash hit for reality television was just the beginning of what would turn into multiple city franchises and a complete shift into shaping what reality TV is today.

Posting to his Instagram, Andy shared a sweet memory from a simpler time, before he knew what changes would lie ahead for him and reality TV fans around the world.

Andy says he ‘had no idea’ of the impact that RHOC would make

Andy’s throwback post showed a younger Andy sitting on a window sill, rocking a simple white t-shirt and jeans, with a mac laptop in his lap. Possibly the most striking part of the simple photo was Andy’s content gaze out into the city.

He captioned the post, “#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today. When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture – and my life – forever.”

He continued to thank those who helped make the franchises what they are today.

“Thanks to each and every Real Housewife, and the incredible production teams from Evolution, Shed Media, Truly Original, Sirens, GoodBye Pictures, & Purveyors of Pop for keeping the series humming!” he continued.

Andy closed out his caption with a little cheeky note about his hair.

“(SIDENOTE: I’m not saying the Housewives turned my hair entirely Grey, but they did),” he joked.

Housewives show love for Real Housewives 15 years

Housewives cast members from all different franchises showed up in Andy’s comments sharing love for the Bravo superstar.

“And we should thank you as well, Andy Cohen [two red heart emojis],” wrote Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Caroline Manzo.

Former RHOC star Meghan King commented, “15 years?!? Omgggg! Your housewives also gave me gray hair… I surely didn’t give myself one – not one!”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’s Instagram account also paid tribute to the Real Housewives sharing a collage of pictures from various shows over the years.

“Happy 15 Years of Real Housewives! Do you have a favorite #WWHL Housewives moment?” the caption read.

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley commented, “Amazing [red heart emoji]”

In their Instagram Stories, WWHL also had a few OG Housewives stop by with messages of congratulations.

OG RHOC Housewife, Vicki Gunvalson, shared one of her favorite moments.

“Andy had me guess what season my face had changed and I failed. And then he did the Vicki ‘Gumballson’. So remember where I had to chew all that gum? And it was embarrassing but fun,” she said.

She concluded her message telling Andy that she’d be happy to return to the show.

“And Andy, I miss you all incredibly so when you wanna bring me back on just let me know,” she concluded.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also stopped by the WWHL Instagram Stories, sharing, “Happy 15 year anniversary Bravo Housewives! My favorite clubhouse moment was when Milania gave Andy Cohen the pony.”

And finally the Real Housewives of New York star that fans love to hate, Ramona Singer shared, “Happy 15th anniversary to the start of the housewives franchise. And, I distinctly remember, 11 years ago, debating with Amy Schumer on Watch What Happens Live about why. so here’s to another 15 years.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.