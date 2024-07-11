Andy Cohen says there are ‘4 different ways’ they could go with the RHONJ reboot/recast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have hounded Andy Cohen for information about the show’s future.

The Bravo executive recently confessed that the possibility of an entirely fresh cast is, in fact, possible, teasing that there are “four different ways” they could go with the show.

People are concerned about Season 15 amid ongoing rumors that a full reboot is in the works or, at the very least, a recast with only a few returning RHONJ stars.

Andy recently noted that they haven’t decided on a plan to move forward, and urged people not to believe the rumors.

The higher-ups are waiting for Season 14 to play out in its’ entirety before figuring out a way forward.

However, that’s not a far way off with only three episodes left before the season comes to a close. Meanwhile, the anticipation is heating up among the cast and fans of the show about what will happen next.

Andy Cohen talks about the future of RHONJ

Andy has previously shut down rumors of a RHONJ reboot, noting that a recast is more likely, but is he changing his tune?

During a chat on the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast, the 56-year-old admitted that a complete reboot was possible when Jeff probed him about it.

“I think anything’s an option,” he confessed.

“I think there are four different ways that we could go with that show and I think you could probably figure out what they are,” he told Jeff.

Andy continued, “We are gonna let this season play out, we will all talk, we’ll do the focus group stuff…and we’ll probably do a bunch of casting and we’ll take our time.”

Andy says a date was set for the Season 14 reunion

The reboot rumors have been swirling since Season 13, but it went into overdrive after news hit that there would not be a Season 14 reunion.

However, that wasn’t always the plan, as Andy revealed during this chat, admitting they were ready to roll, with a date set for filming and everything.

“We had a date for the reunion, we were like ‘Okay the Jersey reunion we’re shooting it on X date.'”

Things changed when Andy and the other Bravo executives watched the Season 14 finale episode and decided to scrap the reunion for the first time in the show’s history.

“There will be something in place of the reunion,” said Andy, who noted that the point of a reunion is for resolutions, and there’s no hope of that with this cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.