Andy Cohen says canceled RHONJ reunion will ‘make sense’ after viewers watch the ‘shocking’ finale

Our heads are still reeling from recent claims that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 reunion has been canceled but is it true?

Bravo executive Andy Cohen dished about the unfortunate state of the Jersey franchise and he confirmed the news.

While that might be confusing for fans of the show, Andy noted that once the season finale airs it will all become clear why the reunion was axed.

We’ve learned that viewers and the cast will still get some closure at the end of the season.

However, it will be different than the traditional sit-down that we’ve seen from the cast for the past 13 seasons.

The untraditional reunion could take the form of a one-on-one sit-down with each cast member, but for now, even the network is still trying to figure that out.

Andy Cohen says the canceled RHONJ reunion will ‘make sense’ after the finale

Andy called into SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique to clear up all the recent speculation and chatter regarding the RHONJ reunion.

“I do wanna give some context to the announcement over the weekend that there was gonna be no Jersey reunion,” said Andy. “I think that the main thing is, this will all make sense once you see the finale.”

The dad of two told listeners that the “classic Jersey” finale will have viewers talking about it for a long time and that when producers saw the finale episode they came to that decision.

“We all had the same thought, which is, the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one,” shared Andy.

He continued “It’s in the great tradition of absolute, shocking, dramatic jersey finales and they have this final, epic group encounter…it feels like the last supper…its amazing TV.”

Will there be an RHONJ reboot?

After the news hit that Season 14 wasn’t getting a reunion the speculation was seemingly confirmed that it was the end of an era for the RHONJ franchise.

However, Andy assured viewers that they would have something to look forward to despite the absence of a traditional reunion.

“There will be something in place of a reunion that Bravo is cooking up and so that is to be announced,” he said.

Meanwhile, viewers are convinced that the show is getting a RHONY-style reboot, but Andy and the other producers have not decided on what will become of Jersey.

“We’re gonna cross next season as that comes…” Andy expressed. “We wanna take a minute to figure things out. There’s no point in rushing into something, just to rush into something.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.