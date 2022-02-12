Andy Cohen says Bravo vetting is a ‘work in progress’ after Jennie Nguyen scandal

Andy Cohen didn’t mince words as he tackled a hot button issue Bravo is facing. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen says Bravo vetting is a “work in progress” after the Jennie Nguyen scandal rocked The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Last month, racist and offensive social media posts from Jennie resurfaced. RHOSLC fans called for Bravo to fire Jennie, while Jen Shah blasted Jennie for her disturbing remarks.

Bravo fired Jennie at the end of January, but Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had already started to film. It’s unclear if the network will edit Jennie out of the upcoming season or air her firing.

Jennie isn’t the first person associated with Bravo to have a controversial past. The network has been plagued with them over the past couple of years, and Andy has addressed the hot topic.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Andy was asked why certain Bravo cast members are not fired when controversy arises, but others get their walking papers.

“Listen, I think this is a — we’re in a time where we’re producing a show that is about outspoken, sometimes politically incorrect people who were speaking their minds — and I, you know, we have to be sensitive to issues of racism, and we have to look out for everybody who’s not only watching but who are also on the show,” Andy expressed.

The Bravo personality carefully chose his words while also making it clear that dealing with these issues is not cut and dry.

“Every case is different, but we want to do the right thing, and it’s a work in progress,” the Watch What Happens Live host explained.

Real Housewives isn’t the only Bravo franchise with vetting problems

There’s no question the Real Housewives franchise has faced several cast member issues over the years for racist comments, legal issues, and other scandals. However, the Real Housewives franchise ladies aren’t the only cast members causing problems for the network.

Below Deck Season 9 focused heavily on chief stew Heather Chase saying the N-word on camera. Deckhand Rayna Lindsey heard it, causing problems between the two women.

Although Heather apologized on-screen and addressed fans ahead of the Season 9 finale, the drama continued to explode off-screen. After the reunion show, Rayna called for Below Deck to be canceled over the treatment she endured while filming the show.

Bravo never addressed the racial slur used on Below Deck, prompting fans to drag the network.

This is just one of several controversial issues that Bravo has faced in the past few years. Andy Cohen has weighed in on how the network moves forward with the vetting process following these scandals, especially the Jennie Nguyen one.

What do you think of how Bravo has handled recent controversies?