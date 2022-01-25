RHOSLC: Bravo fires Jennie Nguyen from the show for racist and offensive social media posts

Jennie Nguyen has been fired from RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s official, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the show for her racist posts that recently came to light.

Bravo just released a statement and confirmed that the newbie is no longer a cast member on the show following several days of viewers bashing the network for remaining silent amid the controversy.

So far, all of Jennie’s castmates have spoken out and condemned her actions starting with Jen Shah who was the first one to slam Jennie’s behavior– even before she got approval from the network to release a statement.

Soon after that, the other women followed suit with each releasing their own statement on social media. However, viewers of the show were angry that Bravo had not fired the new Housewife or even said anything about her controversial posts.

Now, they have finally made the decision to fire Jennie Nguyen and admitted in a statement that they will improve the vetting process going forward.

Bravo fires Jennie Nguyen from RHOSLC for racist posts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already started filming Season 3 but now the show will continue on without Jennie Nguyen.

Bravo just released an official statement posted to their Instagram account and revealed that Jennie is no longer a cast member on the show after fans called for her to be fired.

The post reads, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It went on to state the network will be taking a new approach to casting Housewives in the future.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate actions once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” the post stated. “Moving forward we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Jennie Nguyen fired after one season on RHOSLC

Jennie Nguyen joined The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Season 2 and was introduced to the group by Lisa Barlow. The Vietnamese-born newbie was the first Asian Housewife on the franchise and early on in the season, she shared her interesting journey of how she came to the U.S.

Interestingly, Jennie even called out one of her castmates, Mary Cosby, for making a comment about her “slanted eyes” after deeming the term to be racist and an insult to her Asian culture.

Viewers stood behind Jennie for speaking out about the offensive term so people were shocked when Jennie’s own racist past came to light after someone caught wind of her Facebook account.

The now-fired RHOSLC star issued an apology but many felt it wasn’t heartfelt or sincere including costar Jen Shah who called the apology disingenuous.

Now Jennie is finally facing real repercussions for her actions and has officially been fired by Bravo after only one season of being a Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.