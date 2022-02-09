Rayna Lindsey says Below Deck ‘needs to be canceled,’ puts Eddie Lucas on blast after Season 9 reunion

The Below Deck Season 9 reunion only heightened the tension between Rayna and Eddie. Pic credit: Bravo

Rayna Lindsey said Below Deck “needs to be canceled” and put Eddie Lucas on blast after the Season 9 reunion.

The deckhand has been slamming the hit Bravo show for weeks, following Heather Chase saying the N-word on Below Deck. Rayna recently spilled tea on her Below Deck stint, declaring she was made out to be the villain.

At the reunion show, Rayna unleashed on first-officer Eddie for how he handled things when she spoke to him about Heather’s racial slur. Although Eddie tried to apologize and explain his actions, Rayna wasn’t having it.

The tension mounted, and Rayna isn’t letting Eddie or Below Deck off the hook for what happened to her during Season 9.

Rayna Lindsey says Below Deck ‘needs to be canceled’

After the reunion show, Rayna took to her Instagram Stories to declare that Below Deck needs to be canceled.

“Take away the show for good @belowdeckbravo. These Karen’s don’t deserve s**t,” Rayna wrote before discussing racism, and “Mf’s proud of being racist.” She also declared she is not “racist or prejudice.”

In another slide, Rayna discussed the various blogs reporting on Below Deck. Rayna shaded the Karen’s before sharing why Below Deck needs to be canceled.

“Biggest reason why @belowdeckbravo needs to be cancelled. It’s a platform for open racists to speak freely. MF’s act like rats in real life tho. These platforms are why racism is still here till tis day,” she expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @raynalindsey/Instagram

Below Deck puts Eddie Lucas on blast after the Season 9 reunion

Rayna didn’t end her Instagram Stories by simply calling for Below Deck to be canceled. She took time to slam Eddie again and production too.

“Eddie is going to h**l! And f**k production for making me look crazy all season. Imagine being me having to deal with this but it being hidden all season,” Rayna blasted.

The Below Deck reunion did address what Heather said and how it impacted Rayna. Andy Cohen spent a good amount of time letting Rayna share her thoughts on the subject.

In another Instagram Story, Rayna slammed 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck, and gave Andy props for addressing the issues she endured on the show.

“If 51 Minds would’ve been in charge of that reunion, everything about Eddie would’ve been covered up. But Andy knows what’s up Period! And I appreciate that” she stated.

Pic credit: @raynalindsey/Instagram

Rayna Lindsey from Below Deck declared the show needs to be canceled. The former yachtie also put Eddie Lucas on notice for how he treated her during Season 9, especially when she came to him about Heather Chase saying the N-word.

Season 9 of Below Deck may be over, but the drama remains front and center.

What do you think of Rayna’s recent rants about Eddie and the show?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.