Heather Chase has a message for Below Deck fans ahead of Season 9 finale

Heather Chase has a message for Below fans ahead of the Season 9 finale as the drama continues to plague the chief stew.

Season 9 of Below Deck has not been the best. Below Deck fans are not thrilled with the cast, especially Heather.

The chief stew came under fire for saying the N-word on-screen. Then Below Deck viewers took aim at Heather for scolding Fraser Olender for working while she got her hair done.

As the season comes to a close, Heather has shared what the experience meant to her, despite all the backlash.

The chief stew used Instagram to share a message to fans, thank those involved with Below Deck, and give her thoughts on the experience.

“Its felt like a wild dream the last 11 months! I’m so grateful for the opportunity, the strangers that turned to friends, the hardships, the f**k up’s, the laughter, the tears, the blood, and eh. I guess the sweat too,” Heather wrote alongside a photo of the Season 9 crew.

She also took the time to thank some people and remind Below Deck viewers that the reunion show is coming too.

“Thank you to the crew, producers and amazing charter guests for one hell of an adventure this season. ❤️ I hope you enjoy tomorrow’s episode! (And the reunion next week!) you know the deal.. @bravotv at 8pm EST! 🥂,” Heather ended the Instagram post.

Below Deck fans react to Heather’s post

Although Heather has certainly gotten her fair share of criticism, not all Below Deck fans have a beef with her this season. The comment section was flooded with love for the chief stew.

Several users praised Heather for believing in herself and also letting go of the haters.

Others expressed their hope that Heather would return as chief stew for more seasons of Below Deck.

Before Season 9 of Below Deck hit Bravo airwaves, Heather had Kate Chastain’s seal of approval. Kate even declared that Heather just might be the new face of the OG installment.

It will be interesting to see what Heather says about the season at the reunion show. So far, lead-deckhand Jake Foulger revealed he didn’t attend the cast gathering, and Rayna Lindsey dissed the reunion saying producers didn’t want anything to come out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.