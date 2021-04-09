Andy Cohen announces a special Bravo Kids episode of WWHL featuring Gia Giudice, Frank Catania Jr., and others

Gia Giudice, Frank Catania, and several other Real Housewives children will be taking part in a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Pic credt: Bravo/@_giagiudice/Instagram

It’s their time to shine! The Real Housewives franchises have been hugely successful for Bravo, and that’s thanks, in part, to the families featured, which includes the housewives’ children.

Now it seems Bravo is ready to give the kids, many of whom grew up before the eyes of The Real Housewives fans over the years, some time in the limelight.

Andy Cohen recently confirmed that Bravo will be hosting a special episode of Watch What Happens Live that will feature kids from franchises across the board.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is fun news for fans who have grown just as attached to the kids of the Bravo franchises as the housewives themselves. Giving them the chance to use their own voices and participate while answering fan questions will be a great way to find some new perspectives as well as catch up with the kids fans haven’t seen since exiting their various franchises.

Andy Cohen makes Bravo Kids WWHL episode announcement

Taking to Facebook, Andy Cohen shared the exciting news. In his post he also encouraged WWHL fans to submit questions that they’d like him to ask the kids when they join him in the special episode.

“We’re gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Bierman, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Witfield! Post all of your questions, NOW!” the post read.

Andy Cohen announces Bravo Kids WWHL episode on Facebook, and encourages fan questions Pic credit: Andy Cohen/Facebook

Which Bravo kids will be featured in the episode?

According to Andy’s post, there are a plethora of Bravo kids who will be joining the episode, and they come from several franchises.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums will have four of their kids featured in the episode. Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Noelle Robinson, and Kairo Whitfield all hail from RHOA superstars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Sheree Whitfield respectively.

The episode will also include Gia Giudice, Frankie Catania, and Albie, and Chris Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their parents being OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Caroline Manzo.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Jeana Keough will be represented through Briana Culberson and Shane Keough.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks’ son Brooks Marks will be present along with The Real Housewives of New York City alums Victoria de Lesseps and Avery Singer, daughters of Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer as well.

The special episode is bound to be an exciting evening for fans who have wondered what their favorite Bravo kids have been up to over the years.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday – Thursday at 11/10c on Bravo.