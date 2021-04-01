Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Melissa Gorga explains why Gia Giudice’s viral TikTok song is ‘inspiring’


RHONJ star Melissa Gorga talks about Gia Giudice's hit Tik Tok song
Melissa Gorga dishes on Gia Giudice’s TikTok hit. Pic credit:Bravo

Gia Giudice’s songwriting skills have turned the Real Housewives of New Jersey offspring into a viral TikTok sensation.

And what’s interesting is that many people didn’t even know that Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter was the one behind the popular song.

Many moons ago, a very young Gia wrote Sad Song to express what was going on in her life. She sang the during an episode of RHONJ in a room filled with friends and family.

But recently, Sad Song made an appearance on TikTok and instantly became a hit, with even celebrities such as Will Smith endorsing the viral sensation.

As a matter of fact, Cardi B has also shared the video on her Twitter page more than once, and many TikTok users have made their own videos using Gia’s vocals.

Gia later joined in on the fun and made her own video with her hit song in the background. But the young adult isn’t the only one fascinated by the turn of events regarding her song.

Gia’s aunt Melissa Gorga is fascinated by the sudden resurgence of Sad Song.

Melissa Gorga talks about Gia’s TikTok video

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she dished about Gia’s hit song.

“I can’t believe how many times Cardi B has like said something about it, it’s crazy,” commented Melissa.

The mom-of-three also reflected on the moment years ago when Gia tearfully sang the song for them during a family event.

This took place during the height of Joe and Melissa Gorga’s feud with Teresa and Joe Giudice.

And it seems all the fighting in her family was just too much for the then 10-year-old so she put her feelings on paper.

And Gia may not have had a hit on her hands back then, but she does now.

Gia Giudice’s Sad Song is inspiring

During her chat with the media outlet, the RHONJ star continued to dish about the TikTok hit.

According to Melissa, the song has certainly come full circle a decade later and is now making people happy.

The touching song first aired on a 2011 episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey but these days it’s all over social media.

“It’s so crazy cause I see us standing there over her while she’s singing this and…it was such a sad day,” said Melissa while reminiscing on the moment from ten years ago. “And for now everyone to kind of make it such a funny thing, it’s kind of like it went full circle I guess…And now Gia’s happy and she’s doing great.”

The Jersey Housewife continued, “So I think it’s inspiring to show this little girl was like going through something and now we’re’ singing about it on TikTok. It’s crazy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

