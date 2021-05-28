Amy Duggar King speaks out about Josh Duggar scandal: ‘Justice has to be served’

Amy Duggar King has given her take on the child pornography charges against Josh Duggar. Pic credit: TLC/WashingtonCounty

Amy Duggar King has spoken out about Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal, saying that “justice has to be served”.

The cousin of the famous Duggar family isn’t one to shy away from speaking about them. Amy has distanced herself from Jim Bob, Michelle, and several of their children. She remains extremely close to her cousin, Jill Duggar Dillard, and her husband Derick Dillard, though.

Amy hopes ‘justice is served’ in the case against Josh

After the news that Josh’s wife Anna Duggar reportedly believes he is innocent caused outrage on Twitter, Amy is sharing her hopes justice will be served.

Amy got candid about the charges against her cousin when speaking to Today Parents, where she expressed her concern for Josh’s six children.

“Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims. It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” she shared. “I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light. If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served.”

Amy struggles with the nature of charges against Josh

Amy also said she struggles with the nature of the charges against Josh because his crimes involve children.

“To look at my little guy who is 19 months old, my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that. It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it,” Amy expressed.

Amy and her husband Dillon King are parents to son Daxton Ryan, who is the apple of his parents’ eye. The proud mama used a bible verse to reflect on the allegations against her cousin.

“There’s a Bible verse that says it’s better to hang a millstone around your head and jump into the ocean than to hurt one of these precious little ones,” she stated.

Throughout Josh Duggar’s various scandals, including cheating on his wife Anna and news he molested his sisters, Amy Duggar King insists she found out the same time as the public.

Looking back on her time on 19 Kids and Counting, Amy admitted that if she had known about Josh’s earlier scandals she would never have been on the show.

I wish I would have known about what was happening,” she said. “I did not know anything about the whole Josh situation the first time. We were told that he went to camp… I definitely didn’t know.”

After all, Amy herself was labeled the rebel of the family on the show, not a label she feels that she deserved.

“It played with my emotions,” she said. “And then I realized, I’m fine.”

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.