Amy Duggar King continues to shade Duggars, says ‘God likes to shine light in dark places’

Amy Duggar King continues to throw shade at her famous family. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King isn’t one to keep quiet. She pushes everything she says to the absolute limit without getting sued for breaking her NDA.

Since news broke that Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, Amy has been vocal about her thoughts on the situation. From sharing Bible verses to making snide comments, the Duggar cousin isn’t shy about her disgust.

As the days fly by, his trial is coming up. The former reality star has spoken up and out about what her cousin did and has supported some of her other family members who need it.

Throwing shade using the Bible

The Duggars have made sure to add their beliefs and all things God into their lives and various TLC shows. Fans and followers know they often quote scripture, especially as they walk through various trials and tribulations.

Over the last few weeks, Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, have both quoted several Bible verses that point to what Josh Duggar is being accused of doing. It doesn’t stop there, though.

It’s no secret that Amy was kept in the dark about what Josh did to his sisters and the family friend when he was a teenager. She revealed that she found out with the rest of the world in 2015, so when she shared this particular verse, it wasn’t shocking.

Amy tweeted, “If we sweep things under the rug, they don’t go away, they just fester. But God likes to shine light in dark places. John 1:5 says, ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’”

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

Amy Duggar King continues to support Jill Duggar

When Jill Duggar began to put some distance between herself and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Amy was there for her. The two have built an incredibly close relationship and spend a lot of time together.

The cousins enjoy thrift shopping together, and often share photos of their adventures and finds. Amy and Dillon King have also double dated with Jill and Derick Dillard. Their children play together, and things appear to be good for them.

Both women have voiced their concerns with what happened with Josh Duggar, and moving forward, they will likely have more to say. Amy is vocal about everything, and recently, Jill has also opened up a bit more.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.