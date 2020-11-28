Amelia Hamlin says she’s ‘thankful’ for Scott Disick, sparks dating rumors with Thanksgiving selfie

Those Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick dating rumors may have been confirmed with a recent social media image shared on Thanksgiving.

Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a post in which she expressed her gratitude for having the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian in her life right now.

That almost seems to make them Instagram-official, although it still has some wondering if Scott will reciprocate on his own social media. It also continues to drive criticism of Disick’s dating preference.

Amelia shares Thanksgiving selfie featuring Scott Disick

On Thanksgiving Day, plenty of people were sharing photos and videos of what they are thankful for. Most included images with friends and loved ones, including those shared by model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna shared the image below as part of her Instagram Story with the caption “Thankful 4 These PPL.”

Amelia was pictured in shades in front of a beach scene with Scott Disick, also in shades, part of the picture with his face partially cropped out.

The above image arrives after a source previously indicated there was “nothing serious” going on between Scott and Amelia, but that may have changed.

Disick’s dating called out as rumors persist

Many fans have taken the above image as an indication that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are officially dating. The couple was spotted together in other situations, including a dinner in Montecito, California which included a mutual friend. Both Scott and Amelia shared images on their Instagram Stories from the meal.

In addition, they previously attended a Halloween-themed birthday bash together for Kourtney’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner.

It was noted that Scott has mostly been enjoying his freedom as a single man after his breakup with model Sofia Richie earlier this year. Per reports, he’d been spotted with several other women since the split.

That even included the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he was seen enjoying time with during Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party on a tropical island.

Meanwhile, the rumors of Scott Disick and Amelia dating has kickstarted some criticism in terms of Scott dating girls much younger than he is. That includes some individuals trying to warn Amelia about Scott on a recent IG photo post she shared (below).

Scott turned 37 this year while Amelia Gray is 19. Scott’s previous girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is now 22. The difference in age has plenty of people bashing Scott, as he’s basically twice Amelia’s age.

That includes talk show host Wendy Williams who recently criticized Scott for “having a problem with young girls.” Amelia’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, have even suggested that Scott dating their daughter is “just a phase.”

However, Scott has yet to show via social media or elsewhere that he’s official with Amelia, so it’s possible she was mainly thankful for a friendship.

Until Scott or another source confirms, it seems it’s still open to interpretation. Fans may even see some of Amelia and Scott’s situation mentioned in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.