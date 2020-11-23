Wendy Williams calls out Scott Disick, accuses KUWTK star of having a ‘problem with young girls’

It seems like everyone is talking about Scott Disick’s blossoming romance with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray, and now, Wendy Williams has thrown in her two cents.

At this point, it’s no secret that Scott and Amelia have been spending a lot of time together recently. The pair have been spotted together numerous times in the past month and were even seen getting super close while spending some time at the beach.

While many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, and apparently even some of the cast members are concerned about Amelia being with Scott, it has been reported that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are not.

After all, Scott just became single back in August when he split from Sofia Richie. In the time since, he’s been spotted with several ladies as speculation about his love life continues.

Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans hope that Scott Disick will reconcile with Kourtney Kardashian, but it seems that he’s got his eye on women in a much younger age bracket and that is exactly why Wendy Williams is calling him out.

Wendy Williams calls out Scott Disick

Wendy Williams has been addressing rumors about Scott Disick and Amelia Gray, so when video of the pair spending time on the beach popped up, she seemed shocked that they were a real couple.

As Wendy addressed her viewers on The Wendy Williams Show, she told them that Scott was dating “another 19-year-old.” That’s right, Amelia is the same age that Sofia Richie was when they began dating.

On her show, Wendy said, “I suspect that Scott’s got a problem with young girls.”

The controversial host then explained that she thinks that Scott’s maturity is stunted, which is why he feels drawn to teenage girls rather than women his own age.

And that’s not all she had to say about the 37-year-old dating a woman that is nearly two decades younger than him.

Wendy takes aim at Lisa Rinna too

She also called out Amelia Gray’s mom Lisa Rinna, who is reportedly not worried about their daughter dating the famous Kardashian adjacent.

It has been reported that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin aren’t making a big deal about their daughter dating Scott Disick because they think it’s just a phase.

That didn’t stop Wendy, who said, “Lisa Rinna, I’m so disappointed in you. You’re fine with this? You’re fine with your 19-year-old daughter dating a 37-year old man?”

So far, neither Scott Disick nor Amelia Gray have said anything publicly about their relationship.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.