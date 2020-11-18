Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin seem to confirm that their daughter Amelia is romantically involved with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick but they don’t believe that the romance will last for long.

RELATED Gallery

A source close to Lisa says that she and Harry chalk it up to her wild teenage years and tells E! News they “believe this is just a phase.”

However, the possibility of their budding romance blooming further is reportedly on Lisa’s and the rest of her RHOBH costars’ radars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another source tells E! News, “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised.”

A source close to Scott reveals that, much like Amelia, Scott isn’t taking the relationship too seriously and is just having fun.

“Scott’s having a good time,” the source shared. “He’s getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it’s nothing serious. He’s having fun with it.”

How the dating rumors sparked Amelia and Scott have recently been spotted together on multiple occasions. Read More Kyle Richards talks about the reunion meetup that got her in trouble with Garcelle Beauvais They were most recently spotted as they spent the weekend together in Santa Barbara. They enjoyed a relaxing day on the beach near the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif. “They took a walk and enjoyed the incredible weather,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “Scott pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her. Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing. They enjoyed the afternoon and sat up on a balcony enjoying the view.” They also spent the previous weekend together. They were spotted enjoying an Italian dinner at Tre Lune restaurant in Modesto, California on November 7. They were first spotted together attending Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday Halloween party.

Amelia’s dating history

Amelia recently dated Mercer Wiederhorn. She had met him during a movie night with friends.

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that’s the one. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she told The Daily Dish. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

She frequently gushed about how refreshingly “normal” the non-celeb was.

However, he does fit into the RHOBH world. He is reportedly Kyle Richards’ daughter Brooks’ husband’s brother.

The couple recently split up, to Lisa and Harry’s disappointment.

“Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,” the first source shared with E! News. “He was like family, but they understand.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.