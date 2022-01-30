Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 shares weight-loss journey

Amanda Zuckerman met Big Brother fans during the Summer 2013 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman updated followers on her weight-loss journey and she has reported some successful results.

Amanda played as part of the BB15 cast and finished in seventh place that season.

As a member of the BB15 jury, Amanda voted for Andy Herren on finale night. Andy ended up beating out GinaMarie Zimmerman to win the season.

Since her time in the Big Brother house, Amanda has gotten married to Mike Zachman. And they now have two kids as well.

Amanda Zuckerman celebrates her weight loss with post, video

“Hi! For those of you who are new here, here’s a quick little history of what you missed. My name’s Amanda! After 2 rounds of IVF, 2 babies, in 3 years, I went from 165lbs to 225! I decided to take my life back by having VSG, and relearn how to treat my body,” Amanda began a caption for a new Instagram post that she made today.

“I had the surgery 9/13/2021 and have lost 68lbs. My doctor was Dr. Shillingford in Boca Raton. I’m 9lbs from my goal, currently 158.8lbs, and I really hope sharing my journey helps 🤷🏻‍♀️ Anyways, check out my VSG highlights to get the whole picture. And thank you for following me and supporting me through my new adventure,” Amanda added to her caption before sharing a before and after photo collage.

Amanda also shared a video on Instagram to show her appearance before the surgery and how she looks now. It has already received a lot of positive responses from people who have played Big Brother over the years.

Celebrity Big Brother returns for a new season

CBS released the full Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast list and we learned that there are 11 new houseguests competing to be the winner. They all have their eyes on the $250,000 prize that goes to the CBB winner.

The first episode on the BB Celeb TV schedule arrives on Wednesday, February 2, but the houseguests aren’t waiting around for that date.

It was announced by the Big Brother executive producer that the new cast is already in the house and playing the game. This means that there is going to be a lot of pre-taped footage during the first week, as viewers catch up to what has been going on inside of the house.

And speaking of the inside, a tour of the Celebrity Big Brother house was provided that shows all of the set remodeling that was done for the new cast. The house has been set up to look like a Swiss chalet and the Head of Household Room looks really fancy.

Julie Chen Moonves is also back as the host of the show, so she has already met with the new houseguests and will be there when Big Brother fans tune in for the first new episode since the BB23 cast finished up this past summer.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.