Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger from Big Brother 23 announce breakup is official

The Alyssa and Christian showmance from Big Brother 23 is officially over. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 showmance between Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger has officially come to an end.

Alyssa and Christian became a couple within the Big Brother house this past summer, but it was never entirely clear if they would be one in the real world.

There had been a lot of rumors and jokes about them and by them on social media after the season came to an end, suggesting that the relationship was already over.

Now, Alyssa and Christian have taken part in an interview where they spoke about the breakup being amicable and why the relationship just wasn’t going to work outside of the Big Brother house.

A Big Brother 23 showmance comes to an end

“So, right now, Christian and I are just friends. We realized leaving the show that I have a career and he has to focus on his career, and we have barely any time to hang out with friends. So, having a relationship just isn’t something that we’re able to do,” Alyssa told Us Weekly.

“With the long distance and everything, we thought it may be easier to not have to try and work through that. Because it may be more complicated and end up hurting us in the long run. So we just decided friends was probably a safer alternative for both of us, for now at least,” Christian added.

A new Big Brother showmance for Alyssa?

Big Brother rumors have been floating around that there is another secret relationship within the BB23 cast that hasn’t been revealed yet.

What we have learned already is that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are now dating after starting up a relationship in the BB23 jury house. So they aren’t the possible mystery couple.

Even Hannah Chaddha has gotten in on helping spread that rumor by giving validity to a series of posts that @Spoilergirl1 has been posting to their Twitter account.

Rumors of another Big Brother 23 relationship. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

So who is part of the secret Big Brother 23 relationship?

The latest guesses have been that it is either Alyssa and Xavier Prather, or that it is Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell in a relationship. It will be very interesting to learn if these Big Brother rumors end up being true, but also why they have decided to keep it a secret for so long (if there is a relationship).

As for those Xavier and Alyssa rumors, she also told Us Weekly that “we’re just friends.”

Many members of the Big Brother 23 cast celebrated Halloween together down in Florida. And while they were there, five of the BB23 ladies dressed up as the Spice Girls.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS in Winter 2022.