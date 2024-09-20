Alexis Bellino trolled after weeks of blocking online comments: ‘Turn the comments off we still don’t like you’

Alexis Bellino blocked comments on her social media account ages ago amid brutal backlash from The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers.

However, she recently decided to change that, and couldn’t have chosen a worse time.

Her behavior on the latest episode of RHOC is garnering backlash as usual; this time, people are flocking to Alexis’s page to sound off.

She recently shared a series of photos and clips from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and we were surprised that she allowed comments on the post.

The 47-year-old likely regrets that decision because it has racked up hundreds of angry comments in a few hours.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

People are blasting Alexis and her fiance John Janssen while declaring they are Team Shannon Beador (all the way).

Alexis Bellino allows comments on her recent post after months of restriction

Alexis recently shared photos from her WWHL appearance on September 12.

One photo showed her backstage with her new fiance John posing in front of her dressing room door, while other snaps featured OG Jeana Keough and other guests.

There are also photos of castmate Katie Ginella — who made her WWHL debut alongside Alexis — posing with Andy.

“Throwbackthursday to last week in the Clubhouse! A decade later and it felt like it was yesterday!!! @bravoandy @bravowwhl @bravotv hair: @juliusmichael1 Makeup: @spencerwellscreative @katie.ginella @jeanakeough @familyequality,” Alexis captioned the post.

What surprised us most about the Instagram post was that Alexis changed the restriction, now allowing people to comment.

That was a bad idea because her comment section is in shambles.

RHOC viewers troll Alexis online and tell her ‘We still don’t like’

RHOC fans are having a field day on Alexis’ page now that the comments have been turned on, dragging her, John, and even her new bestie, Tamra Judge over their behavior.

“The most cringe WWHL ever! You should just turn the comments off again,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I’ve never known a reality star to be as hated as you and Tamra.. and not in like a ‘oh we love to hate them’ kind of way,” reasoned someone else. “Just an actual we really can’t stand you both and want you gone from the show!”

A commenter wrote, “KARMA is a B and will get both of you this show was better without you but it would be better if @alexis_bellino and Tamrat and L boy Johny J can go away 😂.”

An RHOC viewer declared, “#teamshannon all the way. Much more beautiful inside and out.”

Another added, “Turn off the comments. We still don’t like you.”

RHOC viewers are weighing in. Pic credit: alexis_bellino/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.