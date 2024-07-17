Alexis Bellino blocks comments on photo with John Janssen amid backlash from RHOC viewers

Alexis Bellino has a message for the haters amid backlash over her relationship with John Janssen.

However, she ensured that no one could respond to her latest post, by swiftly turning off the comments.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a tense confrontation with John’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Beador during the Season 18 premiere.

Viewers have drawn a line in the sand that they are team Shannon while slamming Alexis for thinking John is a prize.

The returning Bravo Housewife has at least one castmate in her corner, Tamra Judge, who’s been defending the couple on social media.

While Tamra didn’t seem to be a big fan of John while he was dating Shannon, she has since changed her tune and recently told her followers that John is a “nice guy.”

RHOC star Alexis Bellino and her beau are not letting the haters get the best of them and she recently posted a photo proving that their romance is still going strong.

The Instagram snap showed Alexis and John happily posing for a photo with their arms around each other.

The second photo was a quote that she reposted in the caption.

“The couples that are ‘meant to be’ are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger than they were before #goaheadandtry #justwastingyourtime #london #unstoppable,” wrote Alexis.

Meanwhile, the RHOC star ensured that the haters couldn’t respond to her message because she restricted the comments on her post.

Generally, her 387,000 Instagram followers are free to interact with her posts, except for the photos that include John Janssen; since they all have the comment option turned off

John and Alexis have a strong ally in Tamra, who recently defended their romance to her Instagram followers.

She received a lot of questions about the couple during a recent Q&A and the blonde beauty had nothing but good things to say about them.

“Everybody is so quick to judge Alexis,” noted Tamra after the premiere of Season 18, telling viewers they’ll change their tune as the season continues.

“She has a huge heart and doesn’t have a mean bone in her body,” added the RHOC star.

Tamra Judge’s Instagram Story. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra also defended John telling her Instagram followers, “I have always thought John was a nice guy.”

“You can’t always believe everything you hear, especially from an ex,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.