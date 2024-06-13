Tamra Judge claps back as RHOC fans slam ‘desperate’ friendship with Alexis Bellino

Tamra Judge is getting dragged by The Real Housewives of Orange County fans over her newfound friendship with Alexis Bellino, but she’s clapping back.

The former enemies have ignited a firestorm of backlash online amid what many believe is a cry of desperation to get camera time.

We know that Tamra will do anything to make good TV and apparently, an alliance with Alexis was on her bingo card.

The friendship is coming off a little shady to fans of the show since Alexis is now dating Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

Shannon and Tamra were close friends for over a decade forming the infamous Tres Amigas with OG Vicki Gunvalson.

However, Vicki and Shannon had a falling out with Tamra and now she’s seemingly done the ultimate act of betrayal by cozying up to the woman she once dubbed “Jesus Jugs.”

Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are newfound besties

Tamra and Alexis have taken their friendship to a new level on social media, as the new RHOC duo posted a video getting ready for a night out.

The clip shows the pair clad in their bathrobes then Tamra covers the screen and they make a quick transition into their fancy outfits while dancing to the music.

“Two baddies 👯‍♀️🩷 #RHOC,” Tamra captioned the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the girls’ night out didn’t just include Tamra and Alexis. In another video, we spotted Miami Housewife Alexia Nepola and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.

The foursome were dressed in black as they strutted off to Chase Center to see Janet Jackson in concert.

Tamra claps back as RHOC fans call out her ‘desperate’ friendship with Alexis

It might have been all fun and games for Tamra and Alexis but RHOC fans were not amused.

After the clip was posted online, people took to the comments to call out Tamra for the shady display.

“Such a betrayal. RHOC is ruined because of both of you,” wrote a commenter.

“I don’t even want to watch Rhoc because of how desperate they became having Alexis smh,” wrote someone else.

One person told Tamra, “lol you really do just hop on whatever bandwagon is gonna get your more attention every season.”

An RHOC viewer wrote, “Tamra has always been messy and it’s starting to look desperate.”

“So sad how desperate this is 🥲,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Meanwhile, Tamra has been in the comment section clapping back at the negative comments and telling RHOC fans to move on after someone said, “I thought you two hated each other.”

“That was 10+ years ago. If we can move on, so should everybody else. People change and evolve!” Tamra retorted.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Do you think Alexis and Tamra’s friendship is a cry of desperation or is it time for RHOC fans to move on?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres on Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c on Bravo.