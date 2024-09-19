RHOC’s Alexis Bellino shares details about John Janssen’s ‘very romantic’ proposal

Every Bravo viewer knows by now that Alexis Bellino is engaged to John Janssen but The Real Housewives of Orange County star just shared details about how it happened.

Monsters and Critics might have subconsciously known that something was about to go down because, in August, we shared details of Alexis and John’s getaway to celebrate their nine-month dating anniversary.

By the end of the trip, Alexis was engaged and now the two are planning their wedding, which is tentatively set for 2025.

Alexis spilled the details during a chat with Bravo calling the moment “romantic.”

The blonde beauty was caught off guard by the proposal but she knew it was coming at some point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since her return to the show, Alexis has talked endlessly about her romance with Johnny J, sharing that they had already discussed getting married.

During a past episode, while the women were on a cast trip minus Alexis, she called in via video and revealed that she and John were looking at wedding rings.

At the time, the pair had only been dating for a few months but were already convinced they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

The controversial couple has taken the first step toward doing just that.

Alexis Bellino talks about John Janssen’s ‘very romantic’ proposal

The returning RHOC star stopped by Bravo HQ, and her recent engagement was a topic of conversation.

“It was super exclusive. It was very romantic,” shared Alexis, who noted that the big moment happened at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara.

The couple was having dinner and discussing their whirlwind nine-month romance, and it was an emotional moment for them both.

That’s when John exclaimed, “I just can’t wait anymore,” and then she noticed that he was holding the ring.

The Bravo Housewife confessed that she didn’t remember everything John said during the proposal except, “I just love you.”

Meanwhile, although she knew an engagement was coming, she wasn’t prepared for it at that moment.

“I was not prepared at all,” reasoned the 47-year-old. “I didn’t have the hair, the makeup, the outfit wasn’t what I would’ve chosen.”

RHOC newbie Katie Ginella is ‘super excited’ for Alexis and John

New RHOC star Katie Ginella also spoke to Bravo and revealed that Alexis sent her and Jennifer Pedranti a photo of her stunning cushion-cut ring the night she got engaged.

“We were super happy for her,” exclaimed Katie, who noted that they also purchased a gift for the happy couple and it caused blowback — seemingly from her castmates.

“We gave Alexis an engagement gift and that was just quite a thing,” shared the brunette beauty. “I got a lot of messages about how horrible that was, but for me, I would give any of them a congratulatory gift for a life event.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.