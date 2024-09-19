Tamra Judge slams hate against Alexis Bellino and shades RHOC costar for dropping her

Tamra Judge is sticking by her new friend Alexis Bellino through thick and thin and she once again defended her against the ongoing backlash, calling it “disgusting.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star also threw major shade at cast make Emily Simpson for ending her friendship with Alexis claiming that the brunette beauty, “just dropped her.”

However, during a recent chat with Bravo, Emily explained that the blonde beauty became too “obnoxious,” and “really difficult” to deal with.

Things got awkward for the OC cast when Alexis returned and went full speed at Shannon Beador in defense of her man John Janssen.

After a while, the women grew frustrated that Alexis refused to back down even when Shannon was at her lowest.

At one point, Emily urged her to go easy on the mom of three but Alexis didn’t take well to that advice and that’s where the friendship started to crack.

There’s another explosive scene between them in Episode 11 which sheds more light on their fallout.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge slams hate against Alexis Bellino and throws shade at Emily Simpson

Tamra has already expressed her disdain at how Alexis is being treated by RHOC viewers, amid ongoing backlash online.

“The hate that is being spewed about her is disgusting,” exclaimed Tamra.

She also slammed the cast for how they’ve treated the 47-year-old, as some of the women have publicly expressed their disapproval of her treatment of Shannon.

During a stop at Bravo HQ, the outspoken Housewife reasoned that they were all close to Alexis when she returned to the show, “Now all of a sudden, they all have amnesia.”

“When she came on the show she was friends with Emily. She was friends with me. She’s friends with Heather,” noted Tamra.

“She quickly became friends with Katie and Jen and then all of a sudden Emily dropped her. She didn’t want anything to do with her.”

Here’s why Emily ended her friendship with ‘obnoxious’ Alexis

Meanwhile, Emily shared her side of the story with Bravo and explained that initially, it was hard for the cast to maneuver between Shannon and Alexis while filming.

She noted that at times the pair couldn’t even be in the same room together.

“I think we all were just trying to figure out how to navigate it,” Emily admitted.

However, after a while, Alexis made it easy for Emily to pick Shannon.

“Alexis was really difficult for me to deal with towards the end,” she explained.

“I just felt like she became just so unreasonable at times, and so obnoxious that I didn’t really care, and I was like fine to be with Shannon and talk to her and not feel like I had to navigate the two,” added Emily.

Check out Emily and Tamra’s chat with Bravo HQ below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.