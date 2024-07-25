Alexis Bellino called ‘desperate and needy’ for bragging about sex with John Janssen

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County is on the horizon, and a sneak peek of what’s to come is causing backlash online.

This time, Alexis Bellino is getting blasted by viewers as she continues to brag about her new man John Janssen.

Her latest TMI revelation about her sex life is rubbing fans the wrong way, although we know the intent was to rub it in Shannon Beador’s face.

Alexis shared the information while having brunch with the cast in Episode 2, telling them at the time, that she had sex with John twice already, and the day was still young.

“We still have tonight to go, so could be two or three more times tonight,” she laughingly remarked.

In a preview of what’s to come, Shannon questions her castmates about Alexis’s comment at the brunch as Emily Simpson spills the awkward details.

Alexis Bellino brags about her sex life with John Janssen

Alexis and John have a very vibrant sex life and they want the world to know it! Why else would she tell the women on camera that they have sex four times per day?

Get ready for more about Alexis and John’s bedroom antics in Episode 3, titled Red Flags and Flag Football.

In a sneak peek posted online, Shannon asks castmates Emily and Gina, “Did Alexis talk about her sex life with John? Heather told me she did.”

“She said four times a day,” responds Emily Simpson.

“What? that’s so inappropriate,” Shannon exclaims as the clip cuts back to the scene from Episode 2.

Meanwhile, Shannon isn’t buying what Alexis is selling — and she would know given that she spent a few years with John Janssen.

“Let’s be realistic,” exclaims the mom of three in her confessional. “Can someone 62 really have sex four times a day? What pill are you taking?”

RHOC fans bash Alexis for being ‘desperate and needy’

After the new episode clip was posted on Instagram, RHOC fans took to the comments to bash Alexis for the TMI moment.

“John and Alexis are those thirsty It’s gross, I am 100% #teamshannon on this! I was excited for Jesus Juggs to return, but it’s coming off so pathetic,” someone wrote.

“Oh Alexis, you know what they say? The more you feel you need to gloat, it’s most probably not true what you are saying!” reasoned someone else.

A commenter exclaimed, “Alexis needs to go! She’s embarrassing omg.”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

One RHOC viewer called out the couple for the “thirsty AF.”

Another commenter wrote, “Alexis looks so desperate and needy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.